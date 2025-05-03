Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
254
Herceg Novi
172
Ulcinj Ulqin
4
Risan
57
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
127 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
ID-1608 Cozy 2-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace & Garden in Quiet Bar Area - €105,000 De…
$113,674
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious penthouse with large roof terrace for sale in a new residential complex with swimm…
$876,719
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/7
One-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex with swimming pool and SPA in Becici. The…
$194,128
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment with a total area of ​​77,67 m2 are located in a complex with the infrastructure o…
$288,074
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/3
New three-bedroom apartment in a residential complex with a swimming pool in Budva. The apar…
$649,803
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 517 m²
Floor 2/3
VILLA 8 - APARTMENT A5 3 bedrooms 282 m2 + terrace 235 m2   Luxurious spacious duplex p…
$3,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious furnished 2-bedroom apartment for sale in residential complex with swimming pool in…
$396,482
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Krasici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
A new ultra-modern residential complex of premium class in the Art Nouveau style on the Lust…
$363,289
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the new Bella Vista complex in Baosici. The int…
$217,599
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Dukley Gardens is a gated community that is one of the new Mediterranean residential complex…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/3
This fully furnished apartment is located on the ground floor of a club residential complex …
$363,370
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/7
Two-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex with swimming pool and SPA in Becici. The…
$300,942
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/11
One bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views. The apartment of 87 m2 is located in a new, …
$704,910
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 6/8
2-bedroom apartment in an apart-hotel with a view of St. Stefan and a private park   The…
$583,481
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 4
Penthouse in a club residential compound of 5 apartments with pool in the town Risan, Kotor …
$520,766
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious 3-bedroom apartment for sale in a new premium class residential complex in the beau…
$727,151
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
For sale is a beautiful fresh apartment with panoramic views of the city of Tivat and Porto …
$481,505
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$936,988
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Ideal location: the building is located just 25 meters from the shore of the Tivat Bay in th…
$514,623
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/4
Two-bedroom apartments in a new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center a…
$224,528
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/12
Apartment with 1-bedroom for sale in a new modern condo-hotel on beachfront in Becici.    …
$547,588
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
MÖVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY is a unique opportunity to own not just a luxury proper…
$422,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 6/7
Luxurious duplex penthouse 179 m2 (108 m2 + 71 m2 terrace) with panoramic sea views located …
$2,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 347 m²
Floor 2/2
...
$4,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/5
Furnished two-bedroom apartment in a quiet and picturesque location in the town of Petrovac.…
$238,585
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with an area of 68 square meters in a gated comple…
$336,996
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Duplex apartment in new residential compound in Boka Bay in Risan.   The apartment enjoy…
$324,692
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/3
Two-bedroom apartment with an open Bay view is located in settlement of Prcanj, Kotor.   …
$284,367
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski

Property types in Montenegro

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go