  Montenegro
  Montenegro
  Residential
  Petrovac
  Apartments

Apartments for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

1 BHK
50
2 BHK
61
3 BHK
13
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€100,000
Close
2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
€175,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Petrovac Apartments: New building featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments 500m from the beach a…
€98,952
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Petrovac Apartments: New building featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments 500m from the beach a…
€62,124
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
A4-1616-2. Studio Apartment in PetrovacFor sale studio apartment 23m2 . Located on the groun…
€52,000
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€106,400
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Luxury apartment in a complex on the territory of the unique Luchica beach, in the village o…
€175,000
Close
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€93,520
Close
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€109,439
Close
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€82,143
Close
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€94,643
Close
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€120,663
Close
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€81,260
Close
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€119,388
Close
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€103,112
Close
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3
€163,000
Close
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€89,949
Close
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€131,633
Close
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
The apartment is located in the center of Petrovac 300 meters from the sea Area 44m2 + 10 m2…
€123,000
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
€95,000
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Two bedroom apartment in Petrovac. Apartment area 66 m2. Structure: corridor, two bedrooms, …
€115,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/4
Penthouse with a roof terrace with panoramic sea views in one of the best complexes on…
€350,000
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
The apartment is located in Petrovac, 600 meters from the beach Lucice Apartment area is 88 …
€350,000
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
€210,000
Close
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
А4-1616-1. Studio Apartment in PetrovacFor sale studio apartment 23m2 . Located on the groun…
€52,000
Apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Petrovac, Montenegro
Area 35 m²
€85,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
€140,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн, with меблирована полностью in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн, with меблирована полностью
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
€100,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
€110,000
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
A new building is being built in Petrovac, 700 meters from the city beach and Lucice beach A…
€62,124
