Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Petrovac
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 BHK
50
2 BHK
61
3 BHK
13
Apartment
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
1
56 m²
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
86 m²
€175,000
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
86 m²
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
1
Petrovac Apartments: New building featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments 500m from the beach a…
€98,952
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
1
Petrovac Apartments: New building featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments 500m from the beach a…
€62,124
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
1
23 m²
A4-1616-2. Studio Apartment in PetrovacFor sale studio apartment 23m2 . Located on the groun…
€52,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
1
38 m²
€106,400
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Petrovac, Montenegro
3
2
86 m²
Luxury apartment in a complex on the territory of the unique Luchica beach, in the village o…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
1
47 m²
1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€93,520
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
1
55 m²
1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€109,439
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
1
46 m²
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€82,143
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
1
53 m²
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€94,643
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
1
55 m²
2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€120,663
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
1
41 m²
1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€81,260
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
1
60 m²
1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€119,388
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
1
47 m²
2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€103,112
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Petrovac, Montenegro
3
1
74 m²
3
€163,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
1
41 m²
2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€89,949
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
1
60 m²
2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€131,633
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
44 m²
The apartment is located in the center of Petrovac 300 meters from the sea Area 44m2 + 10 m2…
€123,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
38 m²
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
66 m²
Two bedroom apartment in Petrovac. Apartment area 66 m2. Structure: corridor, two bedrooms, …
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
3
2
88 m²
3/4
Penthouse with a roof terrace with panoramic sea views in one of the best complexes on…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
88 m²
The apartment is located in Petrovac, 600 meters from the beach Lucice Apartment area is 88 …
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
1
23 m²
А4-1616-1. Studio Apartment in PetrovacFor sale studio apartment 23m2 . Located on the groun…
€52,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Petrovac, Montenegro
35 m²
€85,000
Petrovac, Montenegro
35 m²
€85,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Petrovac, Montenegro
3
70 m²
€140,000
Petrovac, Montenegro
3
70 m²
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн, with меблирована полностью
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
45 m²
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
1
57 m²
1
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
33 m²
A new building is being built in Petrovac, 700 meters from the city beach and Lucice beach A…
€62,124
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
