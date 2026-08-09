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apartments for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

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penthouses
34
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54
multi-level apartments
5
studios
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1 155 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Area: 152 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + 1 Garage space Spacious duplex apart…
$1,14M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Area: 168 m2 (105 m2 + 31 m2) Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + 1 Storage area Luxu…
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Fully furnished one-bedroom apartment of 80 m2 gross area in the Ksenija building, Porto Mon…
$716,786
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Kava, Tivat – 94.51 m²A modern two-bedroom apartment is av…
$277,859
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Excellent apartments in a new modern complex with swimming pool in Tivat, Pod Kuk. Being in…
$182,087
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3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Waterfront apartments near Porto Montenegro, Opatovo, Tivat Luxury apartments in new reside…
$462,443
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Modern apartments in Tivat at excellent location -Brand new built -Great rental potential …
$248,563
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
A complex of nine modern villas with a sea view in Donja Lastva, Tivat. The villas comprise …
$702,674
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Apartment details: * Size: 98 m2 * Bedrooms: 2 * Bathrooms: 2 +1 toilet * Terrace with stun…
$1,04M
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Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 32 m²
The apartments in the complex are designed with attention to detail, offering all the comfor…
$147,288
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
An exclusive residential complex located in one of the most picturesque areas of Tivat. Mode…
$157,265
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
One-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View for Sale in Kava, Tivat – 51 m²A modern one-bedroom apar…
$234,713
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Introducing a contemporary residential-commercial complex located in Donja Lastva, Tivat—jus…
$161,098
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
This beautiful two-bedroom apartment consist of living room, a dining area with kitchen, two…
$238,967
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Apartment area: 119 m2 (89 m2 + 30 m2 terrace) Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Floor: 2nd Floor…
$497,126
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Beautiful apartment in a newly-built complex consists of a spacious living room, kitchen, tw…
$240,470
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Kava, Tivat – 59 m² with Private GardenA modern two-bedroo…
$345,166
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
We present to you a stylish and comfortable two-bedroom apartment in the prestigious Boka Pl…
$843,958
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Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 39 m²
Available apartment areas: 26 m2 - 124 m2 Introducing a new apartment block located in the …
$150,645
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
Penthouse for Sale in Seljanovo, Tivat – 135 m²A spacious penthouse is available for sale in…
$575,277
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Nestled amidst breathtaking natural beauty, this beautiful residential complex boasts an idy…
$334,179
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3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
Three-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Boka Place, Tivat – 110 m²A fully furnished three-bedroo…
$977,971
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Property Overview A limited collection of newly built apartments is available in the attrac…
$194,804
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Located in a quiet suburb of Tivat, this beautiful complex offers a perfect balance between …
$251,384
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Tivat – 59 m² Sea ViewA modern two-bedroom apartment is av…
$373,930
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Area: 68 m2 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Garage space One-bedroom apartment for sale in the …
$526,029
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Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
$374,769
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 46 m²
Exclusive project in Donja Lastva, close to Porto Montenegro The construction of this beaut…
$196,478
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Tivat, Porto Montenegro - Regent Pool Club Residences Area: 138 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms:…
$1,56M
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
ONE & TWO BEDROOM LUXURY APARTMENTS Panoramic views with the sun present from sunrise to su…
$254,343
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