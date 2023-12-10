Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

1 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
NUM 4709 An apartment for sale in the popular tourist town of Sveti Stefan, near the city…
€160,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
New three bedroom apartment for sale in a mini residential building in Blizikuće. The apartm…
€451,500
1 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
A new one bedroom apartment of 40m2 is for sale in Sveti Stefan, Crvena GlavicaThe apartment…
€126,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Milocer, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Milocer, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 6/8
2-bedroom apartment in an apart-hotel with a view of St. Stefan and a private park  …
€542,880
1 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
NUM 4704 An apartment for sale near the popular tourist place Sveti Stefan, near the city…
€160,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
ID 605   For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms on Sveti Stefan. 1 bathroom, living room 56 m2 …
€180,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
ID 540 Apartment for sale in Sveti Stefan  Apartment area 50 m2 + 20 m2 terrace Separate e…
€120,000
3 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2
ID 536 Three-bedroom apartment for sale in Tsrvena Glavitsa, Sveti Stefan Apartment in a h…
€390,000
3 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Welcome to the exclusive apartment with chic sea views in the most beautiful part of the Bud…
€560,000
3 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Modernly equipped apartment, adapted for a comfortable and pleasant family vacation. The lux…
€609,000
3 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
NUM 4966 An apartment for sale in Sveti Stefan with a view of the island of Sveti …
€350,000
3 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Very nice 3 bedroom apartment in village Sveti Stefan. It is on 2 floors ( duplex) . The fir…
€250,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale a new apartment near the symbol of Montenegro - the island of St. Stefan. Apartm…
€243,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
NUM 55 Unique apartments in a new building in an attractive location, not far from the sea…
€235,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€310,000
3 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
NUM 1670 Apartment for sale in the resort area of St. Stefan. The apartment with area o…
€399,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
NUM 3453 Apartment for sale in Sveti Stefan. The apartment is located on the th…
€137,000
3 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
NUM 3454 Duplex apartment for sale in Sveti Stefan. The apartment has an area of 76 …
€185,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
NUM 3372 Apartments for sale on the first line overlooking the island of Sveti Stefan. A…
€390,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
NUM 4400 Apartment for sale near the popular tourist destination Sveti Stefan, near the city…
€300,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 61 m²
For sale luxury apartments in a new building on St. Stephen. On sale: Apartment 72 m2 + …
€221,100
1 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
The apartment is located in Sveti Stefan, 250 meters from the beach Crvena Glavica. Apartm…
€120,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 43 m2 + 40 m2 courtyard for sale in Sveti Stefan. The apartment i…
€145,000
