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apartments for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

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63 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Apartment for Sale – Sveti Stefan | Sea View A fully furnished apartment is for sale in Svet…
$173 812
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
LOCATION Located in Sveti Stefan, Budva Municipality, this apartment is 13 km from Budva …
$255 047
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Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$436 152
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Alivia Hotel & Residences is a premium hotel-serviced residential project located near Sveti…
$1
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1 bedroom apartment in M 1, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
M 1, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a five-storey cozy apartment building, which…
$134 878
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Area: 103m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Furnished Budva, Sveti Stefan, two-bedroom apart…
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/4
New 1 bedroom panoramic apartment in St. Stephen.Apartment with panoramic sea views in one o…
$198 935
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
LOCATION Located in Sveti Stefan, Budva Municipality, this apartment is 13 km from Budva …
$486 908
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Located in one of the most prestigious destinations on the Montenegrin coast — the heart of …
$432 346
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Apartment in Sveti Stefan A cozy apartment for sale in one of Montenegro’s most prestigious …
$137 399
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious apartment for sale with two bedrooms and stunning views on the first line in Sveti …
$654 601
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3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale in Sveti Stefan overlooking the island of Sveti Stefan, near the city of …
$406 078
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Apartment for Sale – Sveti Stefan | Sea View A fully furnished apartment is for sale in Svet…
$173 812
VAT
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4 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Positioned in the most iconic and prestigious location on the Montenegrin coast, this spacio…
$644 418
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$127 245
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Located within the exclusive Sveti Stefan Presidential Sea View Resort, this luxurious 162 m…
$1
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Located within the exclusive Sveti Stefan Presidential Sea View Resort, this luxurious 162 m…
$1
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3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
For sale is a spacious three-bedroom apartment with sea view, offering exceptional comfort, …
$1
VAT
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Apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
224,000 - 634,000Area: 67-151 m2Bedrooms:1-3ParkingSea viewUnique apartment in a new house i…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/4
St. Stephen is a magical place from which you can not take your eyes off. It is hard to imag…
$371 610
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
A4-1883. Two Bedrooms Apartment in Sv.Stefan with a Sea VIewFor sale two bedrooms apartment …
$302 982
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$343 279
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Spacious Sea View Apartment for Sale in Sveti Stefan – 77 m² A bright and elegant 77 m² …
$296 454
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer for sale a modern apartment with 1 bedroom and panoramic sea views in the area of S…
$201 684
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 0 m²
Floor 3
For Sale: Panoramic 2-Bedroom Apartment in Skyline Residential Complex, First Line! A lux…
$849 475
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$201 773
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$542 672
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
An apartment for sale in Sveti Stefan with a view of the island of Sveti Stefan, near the to…
$448 951
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3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
LOCATION Located in Sveti Stefan, Budva Municipality, this apartment is 13 km from Budva …
$486 908
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Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$326 467
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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