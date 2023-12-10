UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Sveti Stefan
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 BHK
9
2 BHK
4
3 BHK
8
Apartment
Clear all
23 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1
45 m²
NUM 4709 An apartment for sale in the popular tourist town of Sveti Stefan, near the city…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3
2
90 m²
2
New three bedroom apartment for sale in a mini residential building in Blizikuće. The apartm…
€451,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1
1
40 m²
A new one bedroom apartment of 40m2 is for sale in Sveti Stefan, Crvena GlavicaThe apartment…
€126,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Milocer, Montenegro
3
1
104 m²
6/8
2-bedroom apartment in an apart-hotel with a view of St. Stefan and a private park …
€542,880
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1
56 m²
NUM 4704 An apartment for sale near the popular tourist place Sveti Stefan, near the city…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3
1
2
ID 605 For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms on Sveti Stefan. 1 bathroom, living room 56 m2 …
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1
1
70 m²
1
ID 540 Apartment for sale in Sveti Stefan Apartment area 50 m2 + 20 m2 terrace Separate e…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4
2
116 m²
2
ID 536 Three-bedroom apartment for sale in Tsrvena Glavitsa, Sveti Stefan Apartment in a h…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3
117 m²
Welcome to the exclusive apartment with chic sea views in the most beautiful part of the Bud…
€560,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3
2
87 m²
Modernly equipped apartment, adapted for a comfortable and pleasant family vacation. The lux…
€609,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3
85 m²
NUM 4966 An apartment for sale in Sveti Stefan with a view of the island of Sveti …
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3
76 m²
Very nice 3 bedroom apartment in village Sveti Stefan. It is on 2 floors ( duplex) . The fir…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3
2
For sale a new apartment near the symbol of Montenegro - the island of St. Stefan. Apartm…
€243,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1
67 m²
NUM 55 Unique apartments in a new building in an attractive location, not far from the sea…
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3
3
€310,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3
100 m²
NUM 1670 Apartment for sale in the resort area of St. Stefan. The apartment with area o…
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1
38 m²
NUM 3453 Apartment for sale in Sveti Stefan. The apartment is located on the th…
€137,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3
76 m²
NUM 3454 Duplex apartment for sale in Sveti Stefan. The apartment has an area of 76 …
€185,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2
56 m²
NUM 3372 Apartments for sale on the first line overlooking the island of Sveti Stefan. A…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1
41 m²
NUM 4400 Apartment for sale near the popular tourist destination Sveti Stefan, near the city…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1
61 m²
For sale luxury apartments in a new building on St. Stephen. On sale: Apartment 72 m2 + …
€221,100
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1
48 m²
The apartment is located in Sveti Stefan, 250 meters from the beach Crvena Glavica. Apartm…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1
43 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 43 m2 + 40 m2 courtyard for sale in Sveti Stefan. The apartment i…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
