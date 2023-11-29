UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Ulcinj
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 BHK
9
2 BHK
9
Apartment
Clear all
19 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ulcinj, Montenegro
2
1
56 m²
4
€82,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ulcinj, Montenegro
2
55 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment with an area of 55 square meters in Ulcinj. The ap…
€85,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
3
320 m²
NUM 5200 Penthouse for sale in the very center of Ulcinj. Area 320m2, 5th floor. Layout of t…
€525,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
2
98 m²
NUM 4849 We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with a sea view in a sunny city, the …
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
2
61 m²
NUM 4309 Apartment for sale in Ulcinj, near the embankment. The apartment has an area of …
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
2
67 m²
NUM 4729 Apartment for sale in Ulcinj. The apartment has an area of 67 m2 and is located on …
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
2
62 m²
NUM 4728 Apartment for sale in Ulcinj. The apartment has an area of 62 m2 and is located on …
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
1
48 m²
NUM 4730 Apartment for sale in Ulcinj. The apartment has an area of 49 m2 and is located on …
€85,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
2
61 m²
NUM 4298 Apartments for sale in Ulcinj. The area of available apartments is from 61 m…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
1
49 m²
NUM 3338 For sale apartments in a new six-storey building in Ulcinj. Apartments are lo…
€163,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
2
72 m²
NUM 4083 Apartments for sale in a new building, Ulcinj The house is located near the sea, t…
€570,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
1
1
37 m²
Onebedroom apartment for sale in Ulcinj, Montenegro.The charming sandy beaches are a token a…
€55,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view
Ulcinj, Montenegro
1
1
67 m²
The apartment is sold with a total area of 67 m2. The apartment is located on the second flo…
€90,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace
Ulcinj, Montenegro
2
2
98 m²
Great three-bedroom apartment in a new house in Ulcin. The distance to the city center is 30…
€118,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace
Ulcinj, Montenegro
1
2
56 m²
Beautiful two-bedroom apartment in Ulcine.The apartment is located on the second floor of a …
€78,400
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking
Ulcinj, Montenegro
1
1
65 m²
We offer you two-room, three-room and four-room apartments in a new residential complex in P…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace
Ulcinj, Montenegro
2
2
115 m²
We present to you the beautiful three-bedroom apartments overlooking the Adriatic Sea and th…
€138,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with sea view
Ulcinj, Montenegro
2
2
75 m²
The building is located by the main road, with a total area of 75 m2. The apartment has the …
€98,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with sea view
Ulcinj, Montenegro
1
1
60 m²
For sale an elite two-bedroom apartment with sea views in the most attractive village of Pin…
€78,750
Recommend
Leave a request
