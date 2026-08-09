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apartments for sale in Ulcinj, Montenegro

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117 properties total found
Apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Area 61 m²
This magnificent complex is located in Ulcinj, south of Montenegro, on the first line to the…
$358,392
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1 room studio apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Discover an excellent opportunity to own a functional studio apartment in the heart of Ulcin…
$51,837
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/4
The apartment is located on the second floor of a new residential building with an elevator …
$102,285
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Located in the tranquil Liman neighborhood of Ulcinj, Oliva Park is a premium residential co…
$111,676
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Nekretnine Crna GoraFor sale: a one-room apartment in a modern residential building in Ulcin…
$96,535
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Apartment in Bulevardi Sami Frasheri, Montenegro
Apartment
Bulevardi Sami Frasheri, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
An apartment of 38 m2, located on the 1st floor, is for sale in the center of Ulcinj. The la…
$65,582
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2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Residential complex with condo-hotel. Start of construction - 01.11.2024 Completion of const…
$626,060
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
For sale is a one bedroom apartment in a new luxury residential complex under the management…
$406,370
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
For sale is a one bedroom apartment in a new luxury residential complex under the management…
Price on request
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1 room studio apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Porta Rai Beachfront Hotel & Residences is a premium seaside development managed by Karisma …
$200,321
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Residential complex with condo-hotel. Start of construction - 01.11.2024 Completion of const…
$408,452
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
This modern 51 m² apartment, in the final stage of construction, offers a unique opportunity…
$133,702
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2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Located in the tranquil Liman neighborhood of Ulcinj, Oliva Park is a premium residential co…
$178,681
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Condo 1 bedroom in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
We offer two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments in a new residential complex…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a studio apartment in a new luxury residential complex managed by Karisma Hotels…
$237,579
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
For sale is a cozy one-room apartment of 44 m2, located in a modern residential complex with…
$162,950
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Residential complex with condo-hotel. Start of construction - 01.11.2024 Completion of const…
$471,291
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2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
Total area of the apartment: 70 m2. Structure: 2 bedrooms, kitchen-living room, 1 bathroom …
$163,787
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3
For sale is a studio apartment in a new luxury residential complex managed by Karisma Hotels…
$229,486
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Apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Area 39 m²
Residential complex with condo-hotel. Great business investment! Distance to the sea 70 m  …
$244,373
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
For sale is a one bedroom apartment in a new luxury residential complex under the management…
$331,178
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Residential complex with condo-hotel. Start of construction - 01.11.2024 Completion of const…
$382,851
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4
For sale is a studio apartment in a new luxury residential complex managed by Karisma Hotels…
$230,643
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Residential complex with condo-hotel. Start of construction - 01.11.2024 Completion of const…
$431,726
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/4
New apartment of 47 m2 in a modern house. A great option for relaxing by the sea, renting or…
$114,544
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2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
For sale is offered a two-bedroom apartment with sea views in a sunny city, southern Montene…
$199,514
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
New apartment of 41 m2 in a modern house. A great option for relaxing by the sea, renting or…
$101,252
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3 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
Floor 5
For sale: a penthouse in a three-storey apartment building in a new luxury residential compl…
$1,46M
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Apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Area 39 m²
Residential complex with condo-hotel. Great business investment! Distance to the sea 70 m  …
$239,718
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1 bedroom apartment in Derana 18 Gjerana 18, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Derana 18 Gjerana 18, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Move-in ready & rental-ready. A bright, fully furnished one-bedroom in a new building on Teu…
$139,050
VAT
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