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apartments for sale in Kostanjica, Montenegro

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12 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in 54, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
54, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
For sale, an apartment is offered in a new complex in Kostanica, on the first line by the se…
$289,714
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2 bedroom apartment in Geshtenja, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Geshtenja, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
We present to your attention a wonderful apartment with 2 bedrooms and its own courtyard in …
$300,514
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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2 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Apartment for sale in Kotor, Kostanjica district. The apartment has a total area of ​​66 m2 …
$348,759
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AuraAura
3 bedroom apartment in Geshtenja, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Geshtenja, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
The apartment with its own swimming pool is located in a complex in the village of Kostanits…
$531,679
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Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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2 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Area: 92m2 (72 m2 + 20 m2 terrace) Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Kotor, Kostanjica, a fully f…
$424,150
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Kotor, Kostanjica, exclusive two-bedroom apartment, in a residential complex designed and bu…
$397,911
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Nils OttNils Ott
3 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Welcome to this 126 m2 apartment located in the picturesque area of Kostanitsa. One of t…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
For sale, an apartment is offered in a new complex in Kostanica, on the first line by the se…
$294,724
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2 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Area: 84m2 Bedrooms: 2 Terrace: 16m2 Bathrooms: 1 Parking Kotor, Kostanjica, full…
$391,584
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
We present you for sale apartments and villas in a resort that is planned for both family an…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
This fully renovated two-bedroom apartment is located in the serene residential complex in K…
$464,567
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3 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Welcome to an exquisite 126 m² apartment located in the picturesque area of Kostanjica. This…
$482,394
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