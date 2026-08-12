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apartments for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

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78 properties total found
Apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
One-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Kolasin – New Building, 4th Floor, Parking & Storage For s…
$122,304
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$177,737
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Kolasin – New Building, 4th Floor, Parking & Storage For s…
$121,669
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
Fully furnished one bedroom apartment with terrace for sale in Kolašin, located on Boška Raš…
$166,292
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 33 m²
$216,939
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Reliable Investments with Guaranteed Income! Mountain Retreat by Dukley — your home in the …
$492,110
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$186,365
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Area: 36 m2 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 One-bedroom, superior apartment, completely furni…
$289,227
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For sale (urgent): brand new, unfurnished 1-bedroom apartment of 46 m² in Kolašin, Montenegr…
$100,753
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Apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Discover a promising investment opportunity in Kolasin, Montenegro, a rapidly developing mou…
$100,059
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
Your Asset in Montenegro, Managed by a Global Brand, with a guaranteed income of 8% per year…
$177,900
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$177,737
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
$179,735
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
A modern apartment for sale in Kolašin, located in the quality Eurozox residential building,…
$157,590
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1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
PROJECT FOR INVESTMENT AND RECEIVING INVESTMENTS OF CHERNOGORIA ✅My name is Leon, ask me you…
$195,731
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$178,910
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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3 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious loft duplex apartments at MOUNTAIN RETREAT BY DUKLEY, located in the very heart of…
$830,865
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$187,194
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 35 m²
$228,576
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
PROJECT FOR INVESTMENT AND RECEIVING INVESTMENTS OF CHERNOGORIA ✅My name is Leon, ask me you…
$409,252
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Kolasin – New Building, 4th Floor, Parking & Storage Fo…
$122,586
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 41 m²
$282,339
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
We offer for sale hotel rooms in a premium complex managed by an international brand, locate…
$173,587
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2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
PROJECT FOR INVESTMENT AND RECEIVING INVESTMENTS OF CHERNOGORIA ✅My name is Leon, ask me you…
$296,695
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 43 m²
$276,056
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$178,528
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 51 m²
$354,788
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 41 m²
PROJECT FOR INVESTMENT AND RECEIVING INVESTMENTS OF CHERNOGORIA ✅My name is Leon, ask me you…
$277,738
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$177,737
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$316,438
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
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