Apartments for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

1 BHK
15
2 BHK
9
34 properties total found
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Ski Studio Apartment is part of a hotel, located directly on the slopes of Kolasin 1600 Ski …
€150,700
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
This Ski Apartment is located in Kolasin Ski resort (Building R in the master plan), the lat…
€163,513
Apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
€61,600
3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 208 m²
€950,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
€650,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
€350,000
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€350,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartments in a 4-star condo-hotel in the center of Kolasin   The sale of rooms an…
€141,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious loft duplex apartments at MOUNTAIN RETREAT BY DUKLEY, located in the very he…
€350,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
Mountain Retreat by Dukley is a premium-class complex located in the heart of the popu…
€350,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Kolashin Ski Resort, « Biogradska Gora », the southern slope of Belasitsa Mountain A new re…
€350,000
Apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
NUM 5451 For sale apartments in Kolasin, under Bjelasica mountain, which is one hour drive f…
€64,000
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Cozy ski apartment is located in Hotel in the centre of Ski Resort 1450. This apartment is e…
€255,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Ski 2 bedroom apartment is located in hotel that is currently in development within the Ski …
€300,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
This Ski Apartment is located in Kolasin Ski resort (Building R in the master plan), the lat…
€208,740
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Ski Condo Apartment is part of hotel, located directly on the slopes of Kolasin 1600 Ski Res…
€359,427
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Ski Apartment is part of a hotel, located directly on the slopes of Kolasin 1600 Ski Resort.…
€257,282
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Apartment is located in a perfect, quiet location, in the heart of the city center Kolasin, …
€142,600
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Ski Apartment is part of Swissôtel Resort Kolašin, located directly on the slopes of Kolasin…
€257,282
Leave a request
Apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 26 m²
A new tourist-residential complex in Kolašin is offering fully furnished condo units that me…
€107,226
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning – 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning – 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning – 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning – 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning – 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning - 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning - 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning - 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning – 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning – 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
