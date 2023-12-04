Apartments for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

UAE
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
27 m²
Ski Studio Apartment is part of a hotel, located directly on the slopes of Kolasin 1600 Ski …
€150,700
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
1
35 m²
This Ski Apartment is located in Kolasin Ski resort (Building R in the master plan), the lat…
€163,513
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
28 m²
€61,600
3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
3
208 m²
€950,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
3
124 m²
€650,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
2
73 m²
€350,000
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
1
70 m²
€350,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
1
29 m²
1/1
Apartments in a 4-star condo-hotel in the center of Kolasin The sale of rooms an…
€141,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kolasin, Montenegro
3
1
70 m²
2/2
Luxurious loft duplex apartments at MOUNTAIN RETREAT BY DUKLEY, located in the very he…
€350,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kolasin, Montenegro
3
1
2/2
Mountain Retreat by Dukley is a premium-class complex located in the heart of the popu…
€350,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
70 m²
Kolashin Ski Resort, « Biogradska Gora », the southern slope of Belasitsa Mountain A new re…
€350,000
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
27 m²
NUM 5451 For sale apartments in Kolasin, under Bjelasica mountain, which is one hour drive f…
€64,000
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
1
40 m²
Cozy ski apartment is located in Hotel in the centre of Ski Resort 1450. This apartment is e…
€255,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
2 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
2
1
59 m²
Ski 2 bedroom apartment is located in hotel that is currently in development within the Ski …
€300,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
1
35 m²
This Ski Apartment is located in Kolasin Ski resort (Building R in the master plan), the lat…
€208,740
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
2 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
2
1
65 m²
Ski Condo Apartment is part of hotel, located directly on the slopes of Kolasin 1600 Ski Res…
€359,427
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
1
45 m²
Ski Apartment is part of a hotel, located directly on the slopes of Kolasin 1600 Ski Resort.…
€257,282
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
2 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
2
1
62 m²
Apartment is located in a perfect, quiet location, in the heart of the city center Kolasin, …
€142,600
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Condo 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
1
45 m²
Ski Apartment is part of Swissôtel Resort Kolašin, located directly on the slopes of Kolasin…
€257,282
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
26 m²
A new tourist-residential complex in Kolašin is offering fully furnished condo units that me…
€107,226
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
44 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning – 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
45 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning – 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
46 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning – 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
46 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning – 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
43 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning – 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
44 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning - 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
2
62 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning - 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
2
78 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning - 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
42 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning – 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
45 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. New complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning – 12/01/2023. …
Price on request
