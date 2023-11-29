UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Bijela
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Bijela, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking
Bijela, Montenegro
2
1
44 m²
2/4
A11-056. Brand new one bedroom apartment in Bijela For sale - Brand new property located in …
€135,000
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1
74 m²
€171,000
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
2
80 m²
NUM 5609 A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Bijela, in a quiet location nea…
€290,000
1 room apartment with parking
Bijela, Montenegro
2
1
35 m²
A11-046. Brand new apartments in Bijela For sale - New apartments located in a quiet area in…
€84,000
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
3
1
70 m²
3
ID 551 For sale apartment in completely new apartments in Herceg Novi, Biela. within walki…
€144,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Bijela, Montenegro
3
1
95 m²
2/4
A7-053. Cozy apartment in Bijela, Herceg Novifor sale Spacious apartment in Bijela, Herceg N…
€190,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Bijela, Montenegro
1
45 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, Biela district. New one bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 500m Mountai…
€105,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Bijela, Montenegro
1
45 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, Biela district. New one bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 500m Mountai…
€101,000
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1
45 m²
The complex was built by a Turkish company and is located in Biel, above the highway, 500 me…
€101,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Bijela, Montenegro
2
1
74 m²
2/3
А7-048. Sea view one-bedroom apartment, Bijela, Herceg NoviFor sale! One-bedroom fully equi…
€170,000
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
2
46 m²
Cozy apartment located 300 meters from the sea in Bijela Area 46 m2 + 100 m2 plot Layout - k…
€99,000
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1
48 m²
NUM 5246 Introducing apartments for sale in the new complex in Herceg Novi, where a limited …
€140,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
2
2
70 m²
4/4
The residential complex consists of three blocks and is located in the Bay of Kotor in the q…
€210,000
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1
1
34 m²
4
The residential complex consists of three blocks and is located in the Bay of Kotor in the q…
€85,000
1 room studio apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1
1
28 m²
1/4
The residential complex consists of three blocks and is located in the Bay of Kotor in the q…
€70,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Bijela, Montenegro
3
1
34 m²
1/3
A7-030. One bedroom apartment in Bijela, Herceg NoviFor sale In Bijela, Herceg Novi Three a…
€92,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Bijela, Montenegro
2
72 m²
Herceg Novi, Biela district. New residential apartment building under construction near the …
Price on request
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
2
70 m²
For sale two bedroom apartment in Bijela. Area 70 m2 Two bedrooms, living room + kitchen, ba…
€135,000
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1
1
Price on request
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1
1
35 m²
€70,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bijela, Montenegro
5
1
90 m²
A5-223. Duplex apartment in the center of BijelaFor sale duplex apartment in the center of B…
€140,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Bijela, Montenegro
4
3
200 m²
1/5
А7-003. 4+1 apartment in Baosici with a large terraceLarge apartment for a big family. The a…
€450,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Bijela, Montenegro
4
1
€140,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Bijela, Montenegro
4
2
77 m²
2/2
A5-195. Three bedroom apartment in BijelaFor sale a spacious apartment in the village of Bij…
€175,000
3 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
3
90 m²
NUM 52 Apartments for sale in a region of Herceg Novi-Bijela. Total building area is 330…
€190,000
3 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
3
72 m²
NUM 2973 Apartment for sale in a complex in Bijela, Herceg Novi municipality. The apart…
€156,000
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1
38 m²
NUM 4171 Apartment for sale in Bijela, near the town of Herceg Novi. The apartment ha…
€125,000
Apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
42 m²
NUM 4282 Unfurnished apartment for sale in Bijela, near the town of Herceg Novi. The apar…
€80,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Bijela, Montenegro
4
2
135 m²
1
A2-1206. Spacious, sunny apartment in village of BijelaFor sale spacious, sunny apartment in…
€265,000
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
2
2
489 m²
Beautiful luxury two bedroom villa with panoramic sea views in Bijela, Herceg Novi - Montene…
Price on request
