Terraced Apartments for sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
254
Herceg Novi
172
Ulcinj Ulqin
4
Risan
57
1 671 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$1,11M
2 bedroom apartment in Susanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/10
ID-2363 Modern 2-Bedroom Apartment  📍 Location: Bar, Šušanj (flat walking distance to …
$174,875
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/10
ID-2351 Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment in New Building Near the Sea (Bar, Šušanj) ✔ Area…
$165,588
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/10
ID-2350 Stylish 1-Bedroom Apartment in New Building Near the Sea (Bar, Šušanj) ✔ Area:…
$129,403
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2362 Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment with Panoramic Sea & Mountain Views 📍 Location: Bar…
$140,915
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/7
ID-2361 Spacious Studio with Terrace in Bar Center – 5 Min to the Sea! ✔ Area: 40 m² +…
$141,028
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 39 m²
$147,880
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartment in Budva 96 m2.   The house was built using the latest technologies, this can not …
Price on request
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 306 m²
Waterfront house on the first line in Kostanjica. This house consists of 3 apartments and a…
$1,33M
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
Budva, Mini district. Apartment with three bedrooms Distance to the sea is 1000 m. View - on…
$181,310
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Budva, center, Jadran path. New apartment with two bedrooms The distance to the sea is 400m…
$351,375
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Budva. Center. One-bedroom apartment in the elite complex Tre Cane Distance to the sea 50m.…
$282,686
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Budva. Apartment Studio The distance to the sea is 800m. View of the city The floor is th…
$99,642
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
ID-1724 Two-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View for Sale in Utjeha We offer a cozy two-bed…
$106,823
3 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 158 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. Apartment with three bedrooms in a prestigious compl…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
ID-1608 Cozy 2-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace & Garden in Quiet Bar Area - €105,000 De…
$113,674
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
$259,515
Apartment in Sisici, Montenegro
Apartment
Sisici, Montenegro
Area 37 m²
$70,537
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2
ID 1932 For Sale: Two-Bedroom Apartment on the First Seaside Line in Dobra Voda, Bar Muni…
$290,721
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. Apartment with three bedrooms in a comfortable area …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Budva Riviera, Rafailovichi district. One-bedroom apartment The distance to the sea is 150m…
$271,862
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Budva, district of Rosino. Apartment with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 500m Square 58 …
$135,144
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
For sale great apartment in a beautiful place of the Old Town, Budva. The apartment with a t…
$275,171
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. New residential six -story building. The distance to …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/10
ID-2052 Affordable 1+1 and 1+2 Apartments in a New Premium Complex with Pool in Bar, Mont…
$106,880
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Fully furnished apartment in the Crystal residential complex on the first coastline of the B…
$292,928
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. New apartment with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 300 …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
We present to you the VIP apartment in the residence on the Zavala Peninsula in Budve.The ap…
$269,980
Apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Area 36 m²
Studio apartment in a small cozy house in Petrovac. Sold with all necessary furniture, equip…
$88,263
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
Description Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. Three -storey house with a pool Distance…
$310,291
