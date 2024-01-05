UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Donja Lastva
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 BHK
9
2 BHK
19
3 BHK
7
Apartment
Clear all
40 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
3
2
125 m²
Luxury two bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Donja…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
26 m²
€98,932
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2
62 m²
€211,784
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2
62 m²
€222,678
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2
124 m²
€442,882
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1
56 m²
€196,045
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1
38 m²
€130,778
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1
38 m²
€131,493
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1
53 m²
€177,295
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2
52 m²
NUM 5757 Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Tivat, in a quiet location near the sea. The a…
€205,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2
2
146 m²
House with open views to Tivat Bay ina peacefulneighborhood.Located within an eco-complex, t…
€435,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lepetane, Montenegro
3
2
75 m²
We invite you to become the proud owner of a wonderful apartment with two bedrooms and two b…
€147,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
Penthouse 3 rooms
Bogisici, Montenegro
3
3
3/1
PENTHOUSE, CENTRALE, LUŠTICA BAY, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Guest WC Welcome to your new …
€1,17M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Lepetane, Montenegro
1
45 m²
NUM 3900 Apartment for sale in Lepetane, near the town of Tivat. The apartment has an area o…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2
2
125 m²
4/4
Luxurious two bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
3
3
317 m²
A new modern family villa with panoramic sea views, and a rooftop pool, located in the villa…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2
174 m²
NUM 4181 Outstanding property for sale in Tivat, alongside a Townhouse complex. Explore a pr…
€755,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with parking, with sea view
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
26 m²
A5-271. Apartment in New complex in KavacApartments for Sale in new complex, Kavac, Tivat A…
€98,931
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2
1
24 m²
3/4
A5-269-1. New apartment with a sea view in a complex with a swimming pool, KavacNew apartmen…
€88,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2
1
23 m²
1/4
A5-269. New studio with a sea view in a complex with a swimming pool, KavacNew studio for sa…
€85,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2
72 m²
NUM 4161 An apartment is for sale in Donja Lastva, Tivat. The two-room apartment has …
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
4
3
317 m²
2
D5-146. New modern villa in KavacFor sale A new modern family villa with three bedrooms, te…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2
1
25 m²
2/4
А5-208. One bedroom apartment in a complex with a swimming pool, KavacFor sale new one bedro…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
3
3
155 m²
Villas with panoramic views of the Bay, done in Mediterranean style, built from premium sust…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2
2
110 m²
Modern houses with panoramic views of the Bay, done inMediterranean style, built from premiu…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lepetane, Montenegro
3
1
74 m²
А5-202. Cozy 2 two bedroom apartments in LepetanFor sale two apartments of 74 m2 each with t…
€146,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2
72 m²
NUM 4198 Apartment for sale in Donja Lastva, Tivat. The apartment has an area of 72 m2 …
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2
50 m²
NUM 4160 Apartments in a new building in Donja Lastva, Tivat. Penthouse available, …
€342,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with sea view
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
612 m²
U5-116. Plot in KavacFor sale is an urbanized plot of 766m2 with the existing UTU, allowed t…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1
1
24 m²
2/4
A2-1084. Studios in a hillside complex in Tivat The charming coastal town of Tivat with it…
€112,233
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL