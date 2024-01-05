Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Donja Lastva
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

1 BHK
9
2 BHK
19
3 BHK
7
Apartment To archive
Clear all
40 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Luxury two bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Donja…
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Area 26 m²
€98,932
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
€211,784
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
€222,678
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
€442,882
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
€196,045
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
€130,778
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
€131,493
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
€177,295
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
NUM 5757 Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Tivat, in a quiet location near the sea. The a…
€205,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
House with open views to Tivat Bay ina peacefulneighborhood.Located within an eco-complex, t…
€435,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lepetane, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
We invite you to become the proud owner of a wonderful apartment with two bedrooms and two b…
€147,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
Penthouse 3 rooms in Bogisici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/1
PENTHOUSE, CENTRALE, LUŠTICA BAY, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Guest WC Welcome to your new …
€1,17M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lepetane, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
NUM 3900 Apartment for sale in Lepetane, near the town of Tivat. The apartment has an area o…
€190,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxurious two bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
€550,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
A new modern family villa with panoramic sea views, and a rooftop pool, located in the villa…
€1,75M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 174 m²
NUM 4181 Outstanding property for sale in Tivat, alongside a Townhouse complex. Explore a pr…
€755,000
Leave a request
Apartment with parking, with sea view in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Apartment with parking, with sea view
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Area 26 m²
A5-271. Apartment in New complex in KavacApartments for Sale in new complex, Kavac, Tivat A…
€98,931
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/4
A5-269-1. New apartment with a sea view in a complex with a swimming pool, KavacNew apartmen…
€88,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1/4
A5-269. New studio with a sea view in a complex with a swimming pool, KavacNew studio for sa…
€85,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
NUM 4161 An apartment is for sale in Donja Lastva, Tivat. The two-room apartment has …
€280,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 2
D5-146. New modern villa in KavacFor sale A new modern family villa with three bedrooms, te…
€1,30M
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/4
А5-208. One bedroom apartment in a complex with a swimming pool, KavacFor sale new one bedro…
€150,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Villas with panoramic views of the Bay, done in Mediterranean style, built from premium sust…
€450,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Modern houses with panoramic views of the Bay, done inMediterranean style, built from premiu…
€275,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Lepetane, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
А5-202. Cozy 2 two bedroom apartments in LepetanFor sale two apartments of 74 m2 each with t…
€146,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
NUM 4198 Apartment for sale in Donja Lastva, Tivat. The apartment has an area of 72 m2 …
€360,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
NUM 4160 Apartments in a new building in Donja Lastva, Tivat. Penthouse available, …
€342,000
Leave a request
Apartment with sea view in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Apartment with sea view
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Area 612 m²
U5-116. Plot in KavacFor sale is an urbanized plot of 766m2 with the existing UTU, allowed t…
€340,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 2/4
A2-1084. Studios in a hillside complex in Tivat  The charming coastal town of Tivat with it…
€112,233
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir