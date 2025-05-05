Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Gornja Lastva
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro

16 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 4
A11-161. Two bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Tivat Spacious 2-Bedroom Seaview Apartment i…
$452,899
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
$236,773
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Tivat, the Don -Lasty district. Apartment with one bedroom, with its own courtyard  Ruse of…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
А5-304. One bedroom apartment in Donja LastvaFor sale Flat 43m2, 1 bedroom, living room comb…
$149,735
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
Tivat. A new residential complex with 32 apartments. The buyer is exempted from the payment …
$313,535
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Tivat, the Don -Lasty district. New five -storey residential complex with a pool The buyer …
$237,854
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
A new modern residential complex in one of the most developed cities in Montenegro in terms …
$483,594
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Tivat, the Don -Lasty district. Apartment with one bedroom  Ruse of the Oblast into operati…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/4
A9-1055. Exclusive residential complex on the Adriatic coast in the city of Tivat, Montenegr…
$199,572
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 152 m²
Tivat. A new residential complex with 32 apartments. The buyer is exempted from the payment …
$518,954
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Tivat, the Don -Lasty district. New five -storey residential complex with a pool The buyer …
$475,708
Condo 2 bedrooms in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$482,848
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Tivat. New apartment with two bedrooms with sea views Square 74 sq.m. Distance to the sea 3…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
А5-241. New two bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, TivatFor sale two bedroom apartment  in D…
$358,693
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Tivat, the Don -Lasty district. New five -storey residential complex with a pool The buyer …
$432,462
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
A2-1097. Apartments in a new complex on the beachfront in Boka BayApartments for sale in a n…
$467,951
