Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Podi-Sasovici
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Podi, Montenegro
Apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Podi, Montenegro
Area 48 m²
Представляем квартиры на продажу в новом комплексе в Герцег Нови, где теперь доступны для по…
€150,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Podi, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
NUM 5280 Duplex apartment for sale in a quiet neighborhood, municipality of Herceg Novi. The…
€125,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
A2-1176. Spacious 2 bedroom Apartment in Herceg NoviFurnished apartment for sale in Topla2 a…
€145,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Amazing modern villa with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the picturesque seaside village of P…
€650,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir