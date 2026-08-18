Apartments for sale in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

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apartments for sale in Zelenika, Montenegro

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6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Two-room apartment in a residential complex in a cozy town of Zelenika. This place is a very…
$145,295
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1 bedroom apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 3
A11-147. Apartments for sale in Zelenika House for sale with sea view in Zelenika, Herceg No…
$98,326
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/4
A7-018. Apartment in the Austro-Hungarian house in Zeleniki, Herceg Novifor sale in Zeleniki…
$171,499
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Description Boka Kotor Bay, Dobrota district. Two bedroom apartment with stunning bay views.…
$186,189
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2 bedroom apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/3
A11-092. Two bedroom apartment close to the a sea Property Description: Discover coastal liv…
$262,966
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/3
A7-081. Apartment with Two Bedrooms in Zelenika, Herceg NoviResidential Complex in Zelenika …
$257,249
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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