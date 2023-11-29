Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

24 properties total found
1 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
€150,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
2 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
NUM 5392 Two bedroom apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The apartment is locate…
€100,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
A11-023. Apartment in Kumbor, close to PortoNoviFor sale - Three bedroom apartment close to …
€210,000
1 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Apartment in Zelenika near the sea, Herceg Novi - apartment of 58m2 - located on the secon…
€75,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, new building in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, new building
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The apartment is located in an elite private complex in Jenovichi - in Boko-Kotor Bay The a…
€115,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/3
A7-031. Sea view apartment, Kumbor, Herceg Novifor sale Sea view apartments in Kumbor, Herce…
€150,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/4
A7-025. Spacious apartment in Zelenika, Herceg Novifor sale apartment in Zeleniki, Herceg No…
€126,500
1 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
NUM 5197 2 apartments for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The apartments have an area of 5…
€120,000
2 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale double apartment in Zelenika (Herceg Novi). The total area of the apartment is 70 s…
€130,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
This 2 bedroom apartment located very close to the sea in Zelenika has incredible views of t…
€135,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/4
A7-018. Apartment in the Austro-Hungarian house in Zeleniki, Herceg Novifor sale in Zeleniki…
€150,000
2 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Apartments for sale in an elite complex, near the Portonovi resort. For sale :  eighty-si…
Price on request
1 room apartment with sea view in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A2-164. Flats in ZelenikaApartment for sale in Zelenika, Herceg Novi riviera, Montenegro.The…
€104,000
3 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Amazing town villa with splendid sea view for sale in center of Herceg Novi.This villa is co…
€480,000
2 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Villa with sea views for sale situatedin a quiet part of Zelenika, near Herceg Novi, Montene…
€250,000
2 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
House for reconstruction for sale in the coastal village of Kumbor, Herceg Novi.The house ha…
€318,000
4 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 80 m²
Unfinished house for sale, situated in peaceful village of Kuti, only 5 minutes of driving a…
€105,000
2 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Wonderful fully furnished Two bedroom apartment for sale in newly built residential complex …
€125,000
1 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Wonderful fully furnished one bedroom apartment for sale in newly built residential complex …
€91,000
6 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
6 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 295 m²
Property for sale in Montenegro - Beautiful villas surrounded by greenery and olive trees lo…
€920,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 room apartment with sea view
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
For sale there is a luxury apartment in the chic complex Porto Novi, in Kumbor. The total ar…
€956,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Unique exclusive resort complex, opening in 2017 on the banks of the Adriatic Sea. The proj…
€350,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment with air conditioning
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
For sale 5 identical in area and filling two-bedroom apartments in a 3-storey residential bu…
€92,750
1 room apartment with city view in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment with city view
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Two-bedroom apartment in a residential complex in the cozy place of Zelenik. This place is v…
€126,000
Properties features in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

