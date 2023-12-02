Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Muo, Montenegro

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
8
14 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
The new spacious apartment with a terrace is an entire floor of a modern villa 50 meters fro…
€490,000
per month
Close
1 room apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
NUM 5583 Apartments for sale in Kotor, Muo, in a quiet location near the sea. The apa…
€95,000
per month
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Location: Muo, Kotor Total area: 180 sq.m Number of bedrooms: 2 Number of bathrooms: 2+1 …
€360,000
per month
Close
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Muo, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
For sale we offer two apartments with one bedroom area of 43 and 44 square meters in Muo. Ea…
€105,000
per month
Close
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
For sale we offer two apartments with two bedrooms with an area of 68 square meters in Muo. …
€151,500
per month
Close
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Muo, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For sale we offer two apartments with one bedroom area of 42 and 46 square meters in Muo. Ea…
€85,000
per month
Close
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
A luxurious two-bedroom apartment with a beautiful view of the sea is for sale in the town o…
€330,000
per month
Close
Studio apartment 2 bathrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Studio apartment 2 bathrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
Profitable investment for living and for renting out - an apartment in the Old Town of Kotor…
€210,000
per month
Close
3 room apartment in Muo, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Location: Kotor, Montenegro Total area: 111 sq. meters Total bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Spaci…
€310,800
per month
Close
2 room apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Location: Kotor Apartment area: 80 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 2 Number of bathrooms: 1 Price:…
€240,000
per month
Close
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 2/3
Price reduced from 585.000 euro. New luxury apartments with a large terrace in a mod…
€490,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with sauna in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with sauna
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
The object code is 1.26.13.83122-storey apartments (92 m2), in the villa Myo, Kotor (1.7 km …
€330,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with sauna, with parking covered in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment with sauna, with parking covered
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Object code - 1. 26.13.7799 Luxury apartment for sale in Kotor (Muo) Area: 92 sq.m Fl…
€300,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
The code of property - 1.26.13.5322 Is Fored Sale by the Apartment with 2 bedrooms in Mo…
€235,000
per month
Leave a request
