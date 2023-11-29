Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bar, Montenegro

1 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
€159,500
2 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
€226,000
2 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Apartment is located in luxurious residential complex with amenities of five star hotel, on …
€143,160
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/8
€74,000
2 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
€220,000
3 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
€270,000
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
€100,800
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, new building in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, new building
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€170,800
2 room apartment new building, with floor heating, with tennis court in Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment new building, with floor heating, with tennis court
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€150,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€170,100
1 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
One bedroom apartment in the center of Bar. Apartment area 55 m2 plus terraces 8 m2, 8th flo…
€150,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 8
New apartments in Bar, Montenegro: New apartment building currently under construction in Ba…
€53,460
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 9
Awesome apartment in the city of Bar. Distance to the sea: only 900 meters. A quiet place …
€115,000
2 room apartment with wi-fi in Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment with wi-fi
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€176,500
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€150,000
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Area 33 m²
Apartments in a multi-storey building under construction in the center of Bar. Completion of…
€71,000
2 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Two-bedroom apartment in the very center of Bar. Apartment area 80 m2 with terraces, high gr…
€175,000
1 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
One bedroom apartment in a new small apartment building in the Belishi area, Bar. Apartment …
€95,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 9
Awesome apartment in the city of Bar. Distance to the sea: only 900 meters. A quiet place …
€115,000
3 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 11/11
€348,475
3 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Floor 11/11
€328,125
3 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 11/11
€347,150
3 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 11/11
€274,575
3 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 11/11
€342,250
2 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 11/11
K-Residence - Для жизни. Для отдыха. Для инвестирования. Местоположение: Роскошный компле…
€206,950
2 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 10/11
€199,350
2 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 6/11
€209,748
2 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 5/11
K-Residence - Для жизни. Для отдыха. Для инвестирования. Местоположение: Роскошный компле…
€181,280
1 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 9/11
€126,500
2 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/11
€226,240
