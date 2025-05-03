Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Residential
  Apartment
  Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
254
Herceg Novi
172
Ulcinj Ulqin
4
Risan
57
913 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Beautiful view from the balcony of the blue waters of the Bay of Kotor and the beautiful vil…
$141,028
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
It's a great location, Budva. Amazingly beautiful view of the sea and the panorama of the Ol…
$361,032
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2362 Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment with Panoramic Sea & Mountain Views 📍 Location: Bar…
$140,915
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Great location-- Boulevard, 5 minutes to the sea, opposite the Slovenian beach! Modern resi…
$304,056
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/7
ID-2361 Spacious Studio with Terrace in Bar Center – 5 Min to the Sea! ✔ Area: 40 m² +…
$141,028
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Imagine an apartment in the heart of Budva, where every corner reflects sophistication and c…
$385,086
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
We offer for sale a new luxury apartment in the center of Tivat with an area of 49 square me…
$275,353
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Cozy apartment with a separate bedroom   It is only a 3 -minute walk along a gentle road to …
$137,980
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Bright, spacious and modern apartment with an area of 100 m2 in the village of Muo (suburb o…
$345,558
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For sale a cozy and furnished two-bedroom apartment in Stoliv, Kotor. The apartment, with…
$165,725
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 91 m²
The apartment is located in the residential complex MERCUR, consisting of five buildings. A…
$226,667
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Stylish apartment with new modern furniture in a new house. Lift, intercom, serving the com…
$177,899
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
The last few apartments in the Visterija Residence of the Lustica Bay complex are the best i…
$955,235
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Apartments in a new building under construction. Apartment 45.8 m2 on the 1st floor (loca…
$98,149
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
text
$546,266
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/7
$190,124
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
In a residential complex in Prcanj, Kotor, a cozy apartment with a view is for sale. Area…
$255,739
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
Sale of Rafailovici № S160 For sale two-bedroom apartment, sea view, to the sea 300 meters. …
$205,425
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment with two bedrooms and a magnificent view of the bay. Structure: Living…
$235,232
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Burtaisi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Sale 3134. 1 bedroom apartment 57m2 for sale in a new building in Emerald Residence resident…
$123,428
1 bedroom apartment in Josice, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Josice, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment with an area of 45 square meters in the village of…
$107,412
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment in Dobrota with an area of 67 m2. The apartment is…
$230,583
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
From: €350,000 -  Elegant 2 Bedroom Tivat apartment available to purchase. Various floor …
$379,862
1 bedroom apartment in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Apartments with 1-2 * bedrooms and sea views in a picturesque complex with swimming pool (Or…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
Apartment, Bečići, Belvedere Complex A 52 m² apartment with a stunning sea view in an eli…
$165,791
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
Sale: House with apartments in Montenegro for 6 apartments - apartments 700 m from the sea i…
$379,663
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/5
text
$237,514
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Petrovac Apartments: New building featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments 500m from the beach a…
$90,479
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/4
For sale beautiful 2 bedroom apartment. Budva, Vidikovac.  Structure: corridor, 2 bedroom…
$186,627
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
$283,330
