  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
254
Herceg Novi
172
Ulcinj Ulqin
4
Risan
57
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Budva. Center. One-bedroom apartment in the elite complex Tre Cane Distance to the sea 50m.…
$282,686
Multilevel apartments in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2026 Two-Level One-Bedroom Apartments in a House with a Pool in the Resort Village of …
$135,324
3 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 158 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. Apartment with three bedrooms in a prestigious compl…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/10
ID-2052 Affordable 1+1 and 1+2 Apartments in a New Premium Complex with Pool in Bar, Mont…
$106,880
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
We present to you the VIP apartment in the residence on the Zavala Peninsula in Budve.The ap…
$269,980
2 bedroom apartment in Mrcevac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
$224,168
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 168 m²
Area: 287 m² Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 3 View: panoramic Floor: 9, 10 Storeys: 10 Distanc…
$629,213
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new residential complex …
$429,218
2 bedroom apartment in Pecurice, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 4
Apartment with stunning sea views in the Sveti Luka complex – 4th floor – 75 m2 – furnished …
$219,170
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
Two-Bedroom Apartment in Porto Montenegro, Ksenija Building     •    Total area: 110 m². …
$1,09M
3 bedroom apartment in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
$187,688
3 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 202 m²
Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. New apartments from the developer The developer pro…
$1,46M
1 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. New apartments from the developer The developer pro…
$718,427
2 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Budva Riviera, Przno village. Apartment with bedrooms in a prestigious residential complex w…
$168,934
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
$113,477
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex with a swimm…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Apartments with 1-2 * bedrooms and sea views in a picturesque complex with swimming pool (Or…
Price on request
Apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
Apartment, Bečići, Belvedere Complex A 52 m² apartment with a stunning sea view in an eli…
$165,791
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
$529,766
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4
ID 2086 One-Bedroom Apartments for Sale in a New Premium Complex with a Pool (Block A) in…
$131,413
1 bedroom apartment in Mrcevac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
$174,960
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 86 m²
Budva, center, first line. A unique residential complex The sale "first hand" - from the in…
$546,919
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 8
ID 2097 For Sale: Luxurious Penthouse in a New Construction with Pool in Pržno! Are…
$993,173
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
The structure of the apartment: kitchen-living room,   1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, terrace overl…
$179,768
Apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
The layout of the premises is very spacious, mainly two and three-bedroom apartments, with a…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Apartment structure:1 room, 1 bathroom, terrace. COMPLETION DATE: June 2025. PURCHASE IN INS…
$127,254
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 8
ID-2333 2-Bedroom Apartment 71.45 m² in Luxury Bar Residence  Premium Apartment with R…
$272,568
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
$478,766
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
The structure of the apartment: kitchen-living room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, terrace with vi…
$210,020
