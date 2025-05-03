Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
254
Herceg Novi
172
Ulcinj Ulqin
4
Risan
57
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
106 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious penthouse with large roof terrace for sale in a new residential complex with swimm…
$876,719
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/7
One-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex with swimming pool and SPA in Becici. The…
$194,128
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment with a total area of ​​77,67 m2 are located in a complex with the infrastructure o…
$288,074
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/3
New three-bedroom apartment in a residential complex with a swimming pool in Budva. The apar…
$649,803
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 517 m²
Floor 2/3
VILLA 8 - APARTMENT A5 3 bedrooms 282 m2 + terrace 235 m2   Luxurious spacious duplex p…
$3,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious furnished 2-bedroom apartment for sale in residential complex with swimming pool in…
$396,482
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Krasici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
A new ultra-modern residential complex of premium class in the Art Nouveau style on the Lust…
$363,289
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Dukley Gardens is a gated community that is one of the new Mediterranean residential complex…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/3
This fully furnished apartment is located on the ground floor of a club residential complex …
$363,370
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/7
Two-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex with swimming pool and SPA in Becici. The…
$300,942
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/11
One bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views. The apartment of 87 m2 is located in a new, …
$704,910
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 6/8
2-bedroom apartment in an apart-hotel with a view of St. Stefan and a private park   The…
$583,481
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 4
Penthouse in a club residential compound of 5 apartments with pool in the town Risan, Kotor …
$520,766
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious 3-bedroom apartment for sale in a new premium class residential complex in the beau…
$727,151
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/3
1-bedroom apartment in a new off-plan building in Centrale Lustica Bay.   The best price off…
$490,203
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$936,988
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/4
Two-bedroom apartments in a new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center a…
$224,528
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/12
Apartment with 1-bedroom for sale in a new modern condo-hotel on beachfront in Becici.    …
$547,588
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
MÖVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY is a unique opportunity to own not just a luxury proper…
$422,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 6/7
Luxurious duplex penthouse 179 m2 (108 m2 + 71 m2 terrace) with panoramic sea views located …
$2,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 347 m²
Floor 2/2
...
$4,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/5
Furnished two-bedroom apartment in a quiet and picturesque location in the town of Petrovac.…
$238,585
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Duplex apartment in new residential compound in Boka Bay in Risan.   The apartment enjoy…
$324,692
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/3
2-bedroom apartments in a new residential complex with its own infrastructure in the center …
$339,201
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious loft duplex apartments at MOUNTAIN RETREAT BY DUKLEY, located in the very heart of…
$379,567
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 4/4
Two-bedroom apartments in a new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center a…
$575,713
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxury three-bedroom apartment in the most beautiful part of the Bay of Kotor, in the town o…
$703,696
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/3
This luxury residential complex has a prime location in the calm quiet area of Tivat Municip…
$368,722
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski

Property types in Montenegro

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go