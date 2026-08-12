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apartments for sale in Zabljak, Montenegro

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10 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/4
A unique opportunity to purchase an apartment in a new building in Žabljak — the Razverše bu…
$185,322
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3 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
We offer for sale a fully renovated apartment of 95 m2, located on the 6th floor of a reside…
$323,085
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Monteonline
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English, Русский, Српски
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Apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
Apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Zabljak, Durmitor – 1,500 m above sea level; untouched nature, clean mountain air, pine and …
$5,89M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
Apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Area 250 m²
A new restaurant is sold or rented in a great place in Zabljak. The area of the building is …
$709,020
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2 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
The apartment is located in the heart of Podgorica, surrounded by all key facilities: cafes,…
$253,918
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Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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1 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
A beautifully designed one-bedroom apartment for sale in Žabljak, located just 3 minutes wal…
$147,710
VAT
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Apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
Apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Area 105 000 m²
For sale is an attractive land plot of 105,000 m2, located in Rudinitsa, the community of Pl…
$1,84M
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2 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
For sale lux two-bedroom apartment in Žabljak in new building in the very center of the city…
$180,192
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2 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
For sale a luxurious three-bedroom apartment in Zabljak in a new house in the heart of the c…
$180,096
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Zabljak, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Продажа таунхауса на 2 этажа площадью 45 кв м, полностью укомплектованного мебелью и посудой…
$108,194
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