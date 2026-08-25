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apartments for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

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43 properties total found
Apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
Apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Price: €7,000,000Location: Prčanj, Kotor, Montenegro (UNESCO World Heritage area)Planning St…
$8,15M
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2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury apartment by the sea in Stoliv with views of Perast and the Virgin Islands Discover a…
$301 933
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2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Located in the charming coastal village of Muo, just 2 km from the historic Old Town Kotor, …
$244 203
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
Apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 6 m²
Discover a new standard of upscale living in the STAR BAY Project, situated in the scenic Pr…
$153 628
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2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
On sale a cozy apartment in the quiet resort village of Boko - Kotor Bay Prchan. The total a…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Description Boka Kotor Bay, Stoliv district. Apartment with two bedrooms on the first line b…
$442 199
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/3
This apartment is an ideal place for those who are looking for a quiet holiday in a beautifu…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Welcome to your slice of coastal paradise in Prcanj, Kotor! Nestled on the second floor of a…
$270 656
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1 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Description Boka Kotor Bay, Stoliv district. One bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 100 m…
$156 399
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3 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer a two-bedroom apartment in a house near the bay, on the first line from the sea, ne…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Discover this beautifully renovated and fully furnished one-bedroom apartment in Prčanj, Kot…
$288 656
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/3
Duplex apartment at Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort.The first line of the sea · Boko-Kotor Ba…
$1,15M
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English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Description Boka Kotor Bay, Stoliv district. One bedroom apartment at the foot of Vrmac hill…
$134 405
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1 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
A two-bedroom apartment with a sea view in a new building in the historic town of Prčanj, ju…
$334 058
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3 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Modern 3-bedroom apartment in a residential complex with a swimming pool, located in the pic…
$394 504
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/3
Unique apartment with stylish color solutions in a small apartment building (only 5 apartmen…
Price on request
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Apartment in Muo, Montenegro
Apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Charming Stone House with Breathtaking Sea Views – Bay of Kotor Discover a rare opportunity …
$1,63M
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1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Discover a new standard of upscale living in the STAR BAY Project, situated in the scenic Pr…
$206 807
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2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment for sale in Stoliv, on the first line by the sea. Total area of 100 m2 (terrace 25…
$441 286
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2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Located in the charming coastal village of Muo, just 2 km from the historic Old Town Kotor, …
$214 369
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
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$181 566
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Prcanj Boka Kotorska Bay. Cozy 2 bedroom apartment with a beautiful view of the sea and mou…
$180 303
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2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/3
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$230 521
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
For sale spacious modern apartment in Prcanj, Kotor. The area of ​​the apartment is 97 m2, …
$252 080
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 273 m²
Area 273 square meters.m. Floors 4 The area of the plot is 280 square meters.m. Bedrooms …
$520 968
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2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Dobrota district. A small apartment building under construction with a luxur…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Stoliv district. One-bedroom apartment The distance to the sea is 100m. Ar…
$140 550
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3 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 204 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Dobrota district. A small apartment building under construction with a luxur…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/3
Two-bedroom apartment with an open Bay view is located in settlement of Prcanj, Kotor.   …
$284 367
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