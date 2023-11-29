Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

3 room apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
NUM 2810 Two villas for sale in the Kavac region. The villas have beautiful views of the …
€750,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
The new spacious apartment with a terrace is an entire floor of a modern villa 50 meters fro…
€490,000
2 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Looking for a stunning 2-bedroom apartment with breathtaking sea views? This option is for y…
€160,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Two-room fully furnished apartment of 41 square meters with panoramic sea views in a residen…
€145,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For sale a cozy and furnished two-bedroom apartment in Stoliv, Kotor. The apartment, with…
€156,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
We offering for sale an apartment with an area of 42 square meters + 8 square meters of terr…
€145,000
1 room apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
NUM 5583 Apartments for sale in Kotor, Muo, in a quiet location near the sea. The apa…
€95,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
A luxurious two-bedroom apartment with a beautiful view of the sea is for sale in the town o…
€330,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in an authentic stone house on the first line in the ancient …
€250,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Location: Muo, Kotor Total area: 180 sq.m Number of bedrooms: 2 Number of bathrooms: 2+1 …
€360,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Muo, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
For sale we offer two apartments with one bedroom area of 43 and 44 square meters in Muo. Ea…
€105,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
For sale we offer two apartments with two bedrooms with an area of 68 square meters in Muo. …
€151,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Muo, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For sale we offer two apartments with one bedroom area of 42 and 46 square meters in Muo. Ea…
€85,000
9 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
9 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 800 m²
Palazzo Jerovitsa is a collection of 5 buildings with living space of around 800m2 on a supe…
€4,50M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trojica, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trojica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
From €211,000 - Stunning 2 bedroom apartment with sea view, mountain view and forest view in…
€211,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trojica, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trojica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
From: €131,000 - Stunning 1 bedroom apartment with sea view in Kavač, Kotor. Situated a shor…
€131,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
In a residential complex in Prcanj, Kotor, a cozy apartment with a view is for sale. Area…
€235,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
A luxurious two-bedroom apartment with a beautiful view of the sea is for sale in the town o…
€330,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
A11-010. Front line duplex for renovation For sale - first line duplex, with a garden in the…
€270,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Trojica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Trojica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
€97,769
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Trojica, Montenegro
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Trojica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Would you like to invest in Europe in a very safe and beautiful country with reasonable amou…
€506,885
Apartment in Trojica, Montenegro
Apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
Area 38 m²
Fully furnished and equipped luxury apartments in a complex with a swimming pool in the Kava…
€131,492
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kavac, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
€350,000
Apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
Apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Area 26 m²
NUM 5134 Apartments for sale in a new complex in a quiet location, not far from Tivat an…
€99,000
Apartment with parking, with sea view in Trojica, Montenegro
Apartment with parking, with sea view
Trojica, Montenegro
Area 26 m²
A5-271. Apartment in New complex in KavacApartments for Sale in new complex, Kavac, Tivat A…
€98,931
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Trojica, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Trojica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/4
A5-269-1. New apartment with a sea view in a complex with a swimming pool, KavacNew apartmen…
€88,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Trojica, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Trojica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1/4
A5-269. New studio with a sea view in a complex with a swimming pool, KavacNew studio for sa…
€85,000
Apartment with sea view in Prcanj, Montenegro
Apartment with sea view
Prcanj, Montenegro
D5-238. Urbanised plot with two unfinished duplexes Prcanj For sale all together! Plot 220(…
€800,000
2 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
For sale three-room apartment of 70 m2, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a courtyard and a …
€160,000
2 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a three-story building. The building has aswimm…
€167,000
