Apartments for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

73 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
Duplex apartment for sale in the old town, Kotor.The surface area of ​​the apartment is list…
$599,039
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Welcome to this 126 m2 apartment located in the picturesque area of Kostanitsa. One of t…
$476,720
4 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Apartment in a beautiful residential complex, with an area of 150 m2 with panoramic views o…
$373,818
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Spacious apartment for sale in the Old Town of Kotor, located in the very center, behind the…
$376,755
4 room apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
4-bedroom duplex with a total area of ​​95 m2 with panoramic views of the Bay of Kotor. Lay…
$241,604
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Location: Kotor, Montenegro Total area: 111 sq. meters Total bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Spaci…
$330,088
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
In the heart of the Bay of Kotor – the Old Town of Kotor, we offer for sale a beautiful two-…
$364,745
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
A2-1177. Complex in Montenegro at the very coast of Boka Bay of the Adriatic Sea.Complex co…
$190,373
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Spacious, sunny apartments in a small apartment building near the Camellia shopping center a…
$236,206
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Spacious two-story 2-bedroom apartment with beautiful views of the bay. The Old Town can be …
$198,628
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
"Dream House" is built on the slope of the mountains, which were once considered the souther…
$526,310
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
A new apartment for sale with a stunning view of the sea and mountains from each room. Fully…
$524,393
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
"Dream House" is built on the slope of the mountains, which were once considered the souther…
$299,982
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Spacious, sunny apartments in a small apartment building near the Camellia shopping center a…
$354,309
Apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
Apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Key Features: Flat terrain: Perfect for various construction projects. Infrastructure: W…
$258,966
4 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
"Dream House" is built on the slope of the mountains, which were once considered the souther…
$668,034
Apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
Apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 31 m²
Complex is located in Skaljari area, consists of 5 buildings which have seismically resistan…
$154,324
Condo 1 bedroom in Kotor, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 5
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3
For sale is a spacious two-bedroom apartment located in the heart of the Old Town of Kotor.T…
$457,756
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Spacious penthouse for sale with a large terrace, in a residential complex in the city of Ko…
$805,248
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/4
A2-1177-2. Complex in Montenegro at the very coast of Boka Bay of the Adriatic Sea.Complex …
$156,439
1 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Two apartments for sale in Orahovets, near the town of Kotor. The apartments have an area of…
$279,814
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Floor 4
A5-262. Penthouse with panoramic views of the bay and mountains, KotorPenthouse for sale wit…
$838,067
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/3
Fully furnished, recently renovated 3-bedroom apartment for sale in the heart of the old tow…
$569,350
1 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Sale #Kotor0/ C#3988Sale of one bedroom apartment in KotorKotor, Prcanj area,is under the p…
$169,881
Apartment 28 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Apartment 28 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 28
Hotel for sale situated on the front line in Stoliv, Boko-Kotorska Bay. The area of ​​the ho…
$2,90M
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
A furnished three-bedroom apartment of 128 m² is for sale in Lastva, just 7 minutes' drive f…
$222,815
2 room apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
2-bedroom apartment of 67m2 on the 4th floor Layout: living room with kitchen, 2 bedrooms, …
$218,546
Apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
Apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
A studio apartment is for sale in the Škaljari neighborhood of Kotor. The apartment is l…
$110,889
Studio apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/4
Charming, Newly Renovated Studio in the Heart of Kotor Old Town Discover this luxurious, …
$226,600
