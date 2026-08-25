Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Lustica
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

apartments for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

;
studios
6
1 BHK
32
2 BHK
30
3 BHK
12
Apartment Delete
Clear all
86 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Lustica Peninsula, Radovici district. New apartments from the Developer The house was built…
$179 747
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
For sale a modern and functional apartment in an exceptional location on the Lustica Peninsu…
$404 772
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 442 000 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$518 643
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 105 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 8 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Condo 8 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a multi-level residential complex consisting of two houses located on the penins…
$1,85M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
$501 899
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 800 m²
On one of the most exclusive locations of the Montenegrin coast, on the Lustica Peninsula, i…
$5,61M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$509 110
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious apartment with a large terrace and sea view The apartment occupies the entire floor…
$195 995
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,49M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$501 463
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$526 232
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$1,46M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Situated in the prestigious Horizon neighborhood of Luštica Bay, this 67.41 m² luxury apartm…
$805 564
Leave a request
Apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 300 m²
For sale is a planned object with two apartments and a garage, located on a plot of 300 m2. …
$174 858
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$406 044
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 288 m²
In one of the most attractive corners of the coast of Montenegro, in the prestigious and qui…
$4,39M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$627 628
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 2/3
3-bedroom apartments in the new phase of Centrale Lustica Bay next to the golf course! The p…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$640 025
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
Apartment for sale with a private courtyard in Centrale, Luštica Bay, one bedroom. The ap…
$456 959
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$1,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
$524 389
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 291 m²
For sale is an exclusive villa located in the second row from the sea in one of the most pre…
$3,47M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 291 m²
For sale is an exclusive villa located in the second row from the sea in one of the most pre…
$3,47M
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 46 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$666 484
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

Properties features in Lustica, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go