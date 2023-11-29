UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Lustica
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Lustica, Montenegro
20 properties total found
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
2
99 m²
FOR SALE A NEW COMPLEX OF APARTMENTS BY THE SEA ON THE LUŠTICA PENINSULA WITHOUT AGENCY COMM…
€334,990
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Lustica, Montenegro
2
1
80 m²
3
A11-043. Luxury apartments and villas on the coastline of Lustica peninsula The Peaks, the t…
€1
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Lustica, Montenegro
2
101 m²
Description Lustica Peninsula, Dzhurashevichi District, new two-bedroom townhouses in a conv…
€258,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Brguli, Montenegro
3
2
2/2
Botanika 3 Bedroom apartment at The Peaks, Luštica Bay: The exclusive neighbourhood not only…
€933,000
Recommend
1
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
1
1
62 m²
Apartment is located in High-End Project in development on the south of Montenegro, that wil…
€311,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
2
2
108 m²
Apartment is located in Marina Village as part of High End Resort on the south of Montenegro…
€863,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
1 room apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
1
2
105 m²
2/3
PREMIUM SEAFRONT HOMES PAYMENT TERMS: 25% on Sales & Purchase Agreement + 75% in equal quart…
€806,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment
Radovanici, Montenegro
1
1
37 m²
1/4
Luštica Bay is more than just a style; it is a way of life. Approach to creating an integrat…
€186,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment
Radovanici, Montenegro
1
1
89 m²
1/2
The complex is located near the sea on the Lustica peninsula, ten minutes away from Lustica …
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Lustica, Montenegro
4
240 m²
Herceg Novi, Zhanice district. Three floor villa with pool, with four bedrooms Area 240 sqm…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with sea view
Merdari, Montenegro
3
2
116 m²
A5-240. Two bedroom apartment in Lustica BayFor sale two-bedroom apartment 116m2: 2 bedrooms…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Mrkovi, Montenegro
3
1
53 m²
1/3
A2-1153-1. Cozy apartment with sea viewfor sale Apartments in 5 minutes from the beach. Th…
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking
Brguli, Montenegro
3
1
80 m²
1/4
A4-1183. New Residence on LusticaLustica Bay is a new large-scale residential complex with i…
€425,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Mrkovi, Montenegro
3
1
48 m²
A2-1153. Cozy two bedrooms apartment with sea viewApartments for sale in 5 minutes from the …
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
3
3
600 m²
Property for sale in Montenegro -This four storey villa is located on a cascading, beautiful…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
2
2
90 m²
Seaside stone house for sale near the sea in a small village Žanjice, Herceg Novi.This beaut…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Lustica, Montenegro
2
48 m²
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Lustica, Montenegro
2
77 m²
The area of apartments: 50-180 square meters.m. Number of bedrooms: 1-3 Number of bathro…
€180,950
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with yard
Lustica, Montenegro
2
2
95 m²
Description of the area: The Lushtica peninsula is located at the entrance to Boca Kotor Bay…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace
Lustica, Montenegro
2
2
120 m²
We offer three-bedroom apartments in a new house in Zhanica. Spacious fully furnished and re…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
