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Villas for sale in Pistoia, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pistoia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pistoia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 7 020 m²
LD-1143. В провинции Пистойи продается роскошная старинная виллаНедалеко от термальных источ…
$6,10M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gallo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gallo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 760 m²
LD-0418. Роскошный тосканский дом в МонтекатиниРоскошный тосканский дом в Монтекатини между …
$3,87M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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