  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaloniki Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Thermi Municipality
45
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
29
Thermaikos Municipality
22
Thermi
14
35 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$621,027
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$2,92M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
$2,82M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$4,17M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$626,246
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
$626,246
Villa 3 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$887,182
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one stor…
$3,13M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,46M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 785 m²
Number of floors 1
A land of 2 acres consisting of 2 buildings which make a total of 785sqm (a 640 m2 main hous…
$3,24M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$2,12M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$1,16M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,10M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$525,248
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermi Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
$2,24M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 930 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$3,55M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$887,182
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$498,251
Villa 12 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,13M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$2,61M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$375,748
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,46M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 327 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 327 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of one storeroom…
$474,959
Villa 7 rooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city, th…
$1,72M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$584,496
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$448,810
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,15M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,11M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 610 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale 5-storey villa of 610 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$678,433
Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

