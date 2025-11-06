Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaloniki Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Thessaloniki
4
Thermi Municipality
129
Thermaikos Municipality
82
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
63
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: an exclusive residence in Thermi, a prestigious suburb of Thessaloniki, offering t…
$861,291
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ellas Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go