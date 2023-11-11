Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Agios Athanasios, Greece

Villa Villa 8 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 3
A beautiful villa for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki with a picturesque view to Thermaiko …
€1,50M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The villa consists of three floors. On the groun…
€2,10M
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer you a luxury villa in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Area of ​​the three-level villa is …
€1,70M
