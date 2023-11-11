Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Drymos
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Drymos, Greece

5 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 5 bed…
€420,000
Villa Villa with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 3
We are please to present you a luxury villa designed in the neoclassical style.A villa is lo…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,10M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,000,000
