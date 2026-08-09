Villas for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

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Villas in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

;
Thermi Municipality
18
Thermaikos Municipality
15
Thermi
14
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
16
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61 property total found
Villa in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Area 450 m²
For sale 4-storey villa with an area of 450 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
$1,71M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS5114 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 580.000 . This 300.00 sq. m.…
$667,495
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consi…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS5785 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.350.000 . This 200.00 sq…
$1,55M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 450 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one bedr…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Property Code: HPS5725 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.300.000 . This 340 sq. m…
$1,50M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
Property Code: HPS5723 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for € 595.000 . This 535.00 sq…
$689,037
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Property Code: HPS5476 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for € 1.050.000 . This 295 sq. m.…
$1,21M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 040 m²
Property Code: HPS176 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for € 3.300.…
$3,80M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
This luxury property is located within a secure and exclusive gated residential community. T…
$941,061
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS4164 - Villa FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 1.400.000 . This 4…
$1,61M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Property Code: HPS2822 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for € 560.000 . This 220 sq. m.…
$644,477
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Villa 12 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 200 m²
Property Code: HPS2743 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for € 3.300…
$3,80M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 584 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 671 m²
Property Code: HPS3332 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for € 2.000.000 . This 671 sq.…
$2,30M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$3,31M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 12 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 800 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 435 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Property Code: HPS5277 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.200.000 . This 330 sq. m…
$1,38M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This stunning villa in Trilofos offers a luxurious lifestyle with its key-ready co…
$1,14M
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 460 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 785 m²
A land of 2 acres consisting of 2 buildings which make a total of 785sqm (a 640 m2 main hous…
$3,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4527 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for € 1.200.000 . This 300 sq. m.…
$1,38M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 640 m²
Property Code: HPS4872 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 3.300.000 . This 640 sq. m. …
$3,80M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Property Code: HPS5139 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Nea Raidestos for € 1.100.000 . This 480 …
$1,27M
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Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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