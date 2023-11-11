Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Thessaloniki Regional Unit
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
126 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with first coastline in Agia Triada, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with first coastline
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,05M
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Triad, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€3,30M
Villa 9 room villa in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS4164 - Villa FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for €1.260.000 . This 450…
€1,26M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€1,80M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 930 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€3,40M
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basement consis…
€360,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€560,000
Villa 5 room villa in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 670 m²
Property Code: HPS3992 - Villa FOR SALE in Michaniona Nea Michaniona for €1.500.000 . This 6…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kato Scholari, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Villa 6 room villa in Kardia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Property Code: HPS3730 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Kardia for €550.000 . This 505 sq. m. furni…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Property Code: HPS3731 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for €800.000 . This 380 sq. m. furn…
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Settlement "Agioi Anargyroi", Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Settlement "Agioi Anargyroi", Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Property Code: HPS3596 - Villa FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Sozopoli for €1.300.000 . This 250 s…
€1,30M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,40M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€1,20M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€1,20M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 5 bed…
€420,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€3,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Property Code: HPS3207 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Epektasi for €1.100.000 . This 330 sq. m. f…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa in Kardia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Property Code: HPS3020 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €393.000 . This 190 sq. m. f…
€393,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS2984 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.800.0…
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Property Code: HPS2822 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €520.000. This 220 sq. m. Vi…
€520,000
Villa 9 room villa in Kardia, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS2768 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €2.800.000. This 600 sq. m. …
€2,80M
Villa 3 room villa in Triad, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Triad, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 200 m²
Property Code: HPS2743 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €2.900.0…
€2,90M
Villa 4 room villa in Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
Property Code: HPS2735 - Villa FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €260.000. This 225 sq. m. V…
€260,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS2692 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.800.0…
€1,80M
Villa 3 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 900 m²
Property Code: HPS2531 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €7.000.0…
€7,00M
Villa 3 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS2524 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.050.0…
€1,05M
Villa 4 room villa in Triad, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Triad, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 345 m²
Property Code: HPS1026 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €1.050.000 . This 345 sq. m. V…
€1,05M

Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir