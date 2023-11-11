UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Thessaloniki Regional Unit
Villas
Villas for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Villa
Clear all
126 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with first coastline
Agia Triada, Greece
7
2
550 m²
1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
5
3
450 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
6
3
650 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€3,30M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Central Macedonia, Greece
9
4
450 m²
Property Code: HPS4164 - Villa FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for €1.260.000 . This 450…
€1,26M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Nea Raidestos, Greece
6
3
300 m²
1/4
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
6
3
930 m²
1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€3,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesimeri, Greece
6
2
160 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basement consis…
€360,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
7
4
343 m²
1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€560,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Epanomi, Greece
5
6
670 m²
Property Code: HPS3992 - Villa FOR SALE in Michaniona Nea Michaniona for €1.500.000 . This 6…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Scholari, Greece
6
2
285 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Kardia, Greece
6
3
505 m²
Property Code: HPS3730 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Kardia for €550.000 . This 505 sq. m. furni…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Kardia, Greece
4
1
380 m²
Property Code: HPS3731 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for €800.000 . This 380 sq. m. furn…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Settlement "Agioi Anargyroi", Greece
4
4
250 m²
Property Code: HPS3596 - Villa FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Sozopoli for €1.300.000 . This 250 s…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
7
2
350 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
280 m²
2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
280 m²
2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
280 m²
2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
9
2
300 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 5 bed…
€420,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
11
5
700 m²
5
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5
2
330 m²
Property Code: HPS3207 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Epektasi for €1.100.000 . This 330 sq. m. f…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Kardia, Greece
3
1
190 m²
Property Code: HPS3020 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €393.000 . This 190 sq. m. f…
€393,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5
4
300 m²
Property Code: HPS2984 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.800.0…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Kardia, Greece
4
2
220 m²
Property Code: HPS2822 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €520.000. This 220 sq. m. Vi…
€520,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Kardia, Greece
10
3
600 m²
Property Code: HPS2768 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €2.800.000. This 600 sq. m. …
€2,80M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Triad, Greece
3
2
1 200 m²
Property Code: HPS2743 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €2.900.0…
€2,90M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
4
1
225 m²
Property Code: HPS2735 - Villa FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €260.000. This 225 sq. m. V…
€260,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5
4
300 m²
Property Code: HPS2692 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.800.0…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
3
900 m²
Property Code: HPS2531 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €7.000.0…
€7,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
450 m²
Property Code: HPS2524 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.050.0…
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Triad, Greece
4
1
345 m²
Property Code: HPS1026 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €1.050.000 . This 345 sq. m. V…
€1,05M
Recommend
