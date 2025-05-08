Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaloniki Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Thermi Municipality
45
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
29
Thermaikos Municipality
22
Thermi
14
38 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consi…
$3,13M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$621,027
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$2,92M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$4,17M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$1,88M
Villa 1 room in Kardia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are: a fireplace, air…
$5,22M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one stor…
$3,13M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 785 m²
Number of floors 1
A land of 2 acres consisting of 2 buildings which make a total of 785sqm (a 640 m2 main hous…
$3,24M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1050 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consi…
$2,04M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$2,12M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$1,16M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Perivolaki, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Perivolaki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$834,995
Villa 13 rooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 13 rooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer you a villa of 1100 sqm on a plot of 2800 sq.m. in the exclusive area of Thessaloni…
$4,47M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,10M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,06M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consi…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$525,248
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
$1,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,09M
Villa 12 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
Villa 8 rooms in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Villa 8 rooms
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 3
A beautiful villa for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki with a picturesque view to Thermaiko …
$1,68M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,13M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$2,61M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,46M
Villa 7 rooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city, th…
$1,72M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,26M
Villa 10 rooms in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Villa 10 rooms
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer you a luxury villa in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Area of ​​the three-level villa is …
$991,556
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$834,995
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
THREE-LEVEL HOUSE FOR TRUE COMFORT The three floors of the house offer private, shared and g…
$2,01M
Villa 7 rooms in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are…
$782,285
