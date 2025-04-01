Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Loutraki, Greece

8 properties total found
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
- Detached house of 170 sqm with a panoramic mountain view - On a plot of 2 acres with a la…
$452,462
Villa 6 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Loutraki - Detached house of 250 sqm with unlimited sea and mountain views! - Plot of la…
$809,025
4 bedroom house in Loutraki, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Unfinished single-family house 200 sq.m. in the Karbounari area of Loutraki - Residential…
$378,357
2 bedroom house in Loutraki, Greece
2 bedroom house
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Loutraki – is one of the most popular resorts, 80 km from Athens. The city lies at the foot …
$308,832
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Loutraki Perachora detached house 270 sq.m. on a plot of 252 sq.m. the ground floor is 100 s…
$269,675
2 bedroom house in Loutraki, Greece
2 bedroom house
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Center of Loutraki-2 duplex apartments with a total area of 115 sq.m with a garden and par…
$216,204
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Luxury maisonette of 135sqm for sale - Sea view - In 3 levels - Ground floor consists of a…
$377,545
2 bedroom house in Loutraki, Greece
2 bedroom house
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Apartment for sale in Loutraki with an area of 110 square meters. on the 1st floor in a thre…
$242,866
