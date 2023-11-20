Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Agia Marina, Greece

Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Plataniás, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plataniás, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a three storey maisonette of 53 sq.m. living space, in Platanias, Chania. The ma…
€190,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€620,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€375,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€530,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€520,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€530,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€540,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€550,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€560,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€570,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€580,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€590,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 237 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The owners will…
€450,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a fire…
€320,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€400,000
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€148,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Kitsi, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 265 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Price on request
Townhouse 6 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agia Marina, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a stunning villas in one of the most prestigious areas in the south of Athens, …
€1,58M
Townhouse 6 rooms with furnishings in Kitsi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms with furnishings
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in one of the most elite seaside suburb in the south of Athens, Voula. It…
€700,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kitsi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€1,55M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kitsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
€1,79M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€550,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€450,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Agia Marina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€380,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 191 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€370,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Plataniás, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plataniás, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 317 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-basemen…
€800,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€400,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€340,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 221 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€420,000
