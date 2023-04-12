UAE
923 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
35 m²
€ 26,900
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 35.00 m2, the 19…
Office
Alicante, Spain
42 m²
€ 55,000
Commercial office in the traditional center of Alicante.
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
190 m²
€ 214,000
Large commercial premises with 3 windows, 2 access doors and more than 20 meters of facade. …
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
69 m²
€ 400,000
Commercial premises located in one of the main commercial axes of the traditional center, ne…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
195 m²
€ 200,000
In catchment
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
270 m²
€ 525,000
Local very close to Renfe station, near public parking
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
4 160 m²
€ 3,000,000
Commercial building of modern construction for rent with a three-street façade, ideal for al…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
481 m²
€ 2,700,000
in catchment
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
76 m²
€ 140,000
Office
Alicante, Spain
419 m²
€ 660,000
Unbeatable location, commercial office for sale located on the busy Avenida de Maisonnave, n…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
134 m²
€ 52,000
Warehouse
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
2 118 m²
€ 1,600,000
Industrial warehouse for sale located in San Vicente del Raspeig The ship is in good conditi…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
232 m²
€ 160,000
Commercial premises with high profitability, currently leased for Parking. It has capacity f…
Warehouse
Alicante, Spain
609 m²
€ 189,000
Industrial warehouse for sale in Alicante with tenant located in a consolidated estate, clos…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
9 m²
€ 30,000
Very central garage space. *This document is merely informative, indicative and non-b…
Investment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
249 m²
€ 660,000
For sale building in Los Montesinos in the LOS MONTESINOS area. The total area of 249.00 m2,…
Investment
Alicante, Spain
555 m²
€ 849,000
For sale residential and local building with naya in the center. Ideal investment For sal…
Investment
Alicante, Spain
523 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 1,070,000
For sale residential building and premises. ideal investment For sale, a classic building…
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
26 m²
€ 10,000
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Curva del Palangre area. The total area of 26.00 m2 con…
Commercial 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
45 m²
€ 34,900
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Los Frutales area. The total area of 45.00…
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
45 m²
€ 47,500
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 45.…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
72 m²
€ 89,900
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 45.…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 399,900
The current business is sold (it has been operating successfully for 2.5 years) Mini-Apartho…
Commercial 1 bathroom
Alicante, Spain
1 bath
78 m²
€ 55,000
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the Carolinas bajas area. The total area of 78.0…
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
236 m²
-1 Floor
€ 368,000
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los locos area, located on the -1…
Investment 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
322 m²
€ 579,900
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Paseo maritimo area. The total area of 322.00 m2, bui…
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
63 m²
€ 53,000
Commercial premises are very well located in the Habaneras area. Built-up area of 63m2, two …
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
82 m²
€ 52,260
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 82.00 m2 co…
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
€ 199,000
Commercial premises for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 0.00 m2 consist…
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
€ 13,000
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2, the 1991 garage…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
