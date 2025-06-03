Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial Property in Castelldefels, Spain

3 properties total found
Commercial property 800 m² in Castelldefels, Spain
Commercial property 800 m²
Castelldefels, Spain
Area 800 m²
Hotel 300 meters from the sea in the town of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf.The total are…
$3,72M
Commercial property 800 m² in Castelldefels, Spain
Commercial property 800 m²
Castelldefels, Spain
Area 800 m²
Aparotel in the center of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The total area is 740 square m…
$2,96M
Commercial property 562 m² in Castelldefels, Spain
Commercial property 562 m²
Castelldefels, Spain
Area 562 m²
Commercial premises in the second line of the sea in the city of Castelldefels on the Costa …
$1,37M
