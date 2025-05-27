Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial Property in Blanes, Spain

3 properties total found
Commercial property 1 458 m² in Blanes, Spain
Commercial property 1 458 m²
Blanes, Spain
Area 1 458 m²
Hotel 500 meters from the sea in Blanes on the Costa Brava. 40-room hotel. The hotel has a b…
$3,63M
Commercial property 2 400 m² in Blanes, Spain
Commercial property 2 400 m²
Blanes, Spain
Area 2 400 m²
Commercial premises in Blanes on the Costa Brava. Sports hall with spa area. The total area …
$1,25M
Shop 3 233 m² in Blanes, Spain
Shop 3 233 m²
Blanes, Spain
Area 3 233 m²
Commercial real estate with the tenant Consum - one of the largest networks of supermarkets …
$3,13M
