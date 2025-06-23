Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial Property in Calonge i Sant Antoni, Spain

Sant Antoni
7
7 properties total found
Shop 121 m² in Sant Antoni, Spain
Shop 121 m²
Sant Antoni, Spain
Area 121 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in Barcelona.Environment:Parallel Avenue with man…
$272,866
Commercial property in Sant Antoni, Spain
Commercial property
Sant Antoni, Spain
Unique investment opportunity: multifunctional commercial complex in strategic location Thi…
$1,73M
Restaurant 425 m² in Sant Antoni, Spain
Restaurant 425 m²
Sant Antoni, Spain
Area 425 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the center of Barcelona.Environment:Gran Via d…
$676,708
Commercial property 3 700 m² in Sant Antoni, Spain
Commercial property 3 700 m²
Sant Antoni, Spain
Area 3 700 m²
Unique offer on the Costa Brava! An incredible complex consisting of a 4-star hotel and an e…
$3,70M
Shop 212 m² in Sant Antoni, Spain
Shop 212 m²
Sant Antoni, Spain
Area 212 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the center of Barcelona.Environment:densely po…
$487,133
Restaurant 88 m² in Sant Antoni, Spain
Restaurant 88 m²
Sant Antoni, Spain
Area 88 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the central area of ​​​​Barcelona.Environment:…
$600,306
Commercial property 75 m² in Sant Antoni, Spain
Commercial property 75 m²
Sant Antoni, Spain
Area 75 m²
For sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in a residential area of Barcelona.Envir…
$498,204
