Bugatti Residence

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing studio apartment, located in Dubai Sports City, known as Azizi Grand by Azizi Development
Key Highlights;
High-end serviced residential apartment in Dubai Sports City
Amazing payment plan
Unparalleled level at convenience & amenities
Offering two swimming pools, six panoramic view elevators & two staircase
Amenities & Facilities;
Studio
1 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 423 Sqft
Open Kitchen
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Swimming pool
Barbeque area
Gym
24×7 Security
Dining & Retail outlet
Restaurant & Cafe
Kid’s play area
Leisure & Park area
Fitness centre
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Shopping & Supermarket area
Spa & Sauna room
Green Surrounding
Sports court
Q Garden Apartments ‒ a residential complex located in Arjan, Dubailand, Dubai, developed by AYS Developers. The complex, consisting of several buildings, has 5 floors, of which 4 are residential. The basement is reserved for commercial areas. On the podium there is a patio with a swimming pool and recreation areas.
The multifunctional complex Q Garden Apartments offers for sale and for rent studios, as well as apartments from 1 to 2 bedrooms. They designed laundry, large double glazed windows, built-in cabinets of the German brand EEGER, bathrooms with a modern design and VILLEROY & BOCH plumbing, balconies of which offer a beautiful view, and fully equipped kitchens.
Infrastructure:
- Fitness room;
- Infinity pool with controlled temperature, children's pool;
- Game room;
- Outdoor Barbecue Zone;
- Private cinema;
- Charging stations for electric vehicles;
- Smart Home system";
- 24 hour concierge services;
- 24 hour security;
- Video surveillance.
Location:
- 5 minutes to the Dubai Sports Center.
- 5 minutes to North England – Al Barsha South.
- 5 minutes to Gems World Academy – Al Barsha South.
- 7 minutes to the Dubai British school — Emirate Hills.
- 7 minutes to the Dubai International Academy.
- 2 minutes to the Al Khail Avenue shopping center on JVT.
- 7 minutes to Mall of the Emirates – Al Barsha 1.
- 7 minutes to the Al Barsha shopping center – Al Barsha 2.- 5 minutes to the center of Al-Barsha – Al-Barsha-South.
- 5 minutes to the daily hospital Emirates Hospital — Motor City.
- 5 minutes to Mediclinic ParkView Hospital – Al Barsha South.
Park Horizon – a new elite residential complex from the world-famous developer Emaar Properties, located in the popular mixed-built community Dubai Hills Estate. The project will consist of two towers, which will house 300 spacious residences: apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms with a total area of 61 square meters. m to 213 square meters. m, as well as an exclusive collection of two-story two-bedroom townhouses. All types of real estate have outdoor recreation areas: residents of the upper floors will be able to relax after a day's bustle on the balcony or terrace, and residents of residential units located at the podium level, will be able to spend time with family and friends or read a book in their own green garden.
Inside Park Horizon, all the necessary amenities for the comfort of residents of all ages are provided:
- pools for adults and children;
- multi-purpose room;
- children's room;
- a gym equipped with the most modern equipment;
- a podium with a landscape design and open areas for relaxation.
Park Horizon residents will have direct access to the Dubai Hills Park – the longest of the parks located within the community in Dubai within walking distance.
