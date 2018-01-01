Bugatti Residence

Dubai, UAE

from €524,179

97–126 m² 2

Completion date: 2026

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Park Horizon – a new elite residential complex from the world-famous developer Emaar Properties, located in the popular mixed-built community Dubai Hills Estate. The project will consist of two towers, which will house 300 spacious residences: apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms with a total area of 61 square meters. m to 213 square meters. m, as well as an exclusive collection of two-story two-bedroom townhouses. All types of real estate have outdoor recreation areas: residents of the upper floors will be able to relax after a day's bustle on the balcony or terrace, and residents of residential units located at the podium level, will be able to spend time with family and friends or read a book in their own green garden. Inside Park Horizon, all the necessary amenities for the comfort of residents of all ages are provided: - pools for adults and children; - multi-purpose room; - children's room; - a gym equipped with the most modern equipment; - a podium with a landscape design and open areas for relaxation. Park Horizon residents will have direct access to the Dubai Hills Park – the longest of the parks located within the community in Dubai within walking distance. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WORK PLUSS WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!