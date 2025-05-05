  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex with terrace and swimming pool, on the shores of the Dubai Water Canal, in the popular area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Modern apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The residential complex is a 17-storey building with terraces overlooking the city. The apartments are equipped with furniture and appliances. The complex has a separate floor with recreational facilities: swimming pools, playground, lounge areas.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Business Bay is the neighbourhood of choice for young professionals and entrepreneurs as well as tourists. A major financial centre of the Middle East has become a popular tourist location at the same time.

The project is 5 minutes from the metro station and Dubai Mall / Burj Khalifa. 8 minutes drive to Dubai Opera. 10 minutes drive to the Museum of the Future.

Business Bay is the third district by volume of new building transactions in Dubai. The total value of property sold here in 2023 increased by 17%.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence Rixos Beach Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 50 meters from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,03M
Residential complex Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$720,754
Residential complex New high-rise residence Q Gardens Aliya with swimming pools and a business lounge, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$356,708
Residential complex Greenside Residence
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$375,338
Apartment building Damac Bay 2 by Cavalli
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$943,989
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex with terrace and swimming pool, on the shores of the Dubai Water Canal, in the popular area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$394,930
Other complexes
Residential complex Penthouses in the new residential complex Voxa with swimming pools, a garden and a mini golf, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Penthouses in the new residential complex Voxa with swimming pools, a garden and a mini golf, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,37M
The unique residential project, which redefines urban life, is situated in the heart of one of the most dynamically developing areas of Dubai - Jumeirah Village Triangle. VOXA is not just a place for living, it's a hot spot for those, who aim for harmony between vibrant urban energy and cozy…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments with private pools in the new Ibiza complex, the Dubailand area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments with private pools in the new Ibiza complex, the Dubailand area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$231,878
Ibiza is a new premium residential complex. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, with quality modern finishing and "Smart Home" system are available. The interior design balances elegance and functionality. Every residence features a spacious balcony with a swimming pool, where you can relax after …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex FIA
Residential complex FIA
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$213,942
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 19
Modern apartments in the new FIA complex in the Town Square area! Apartments for life and investment! High income from investments - from 10% in $! Installment plan 0%! Due date - 3 quarters. 2026 Amenities: State-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool, children's playground, park, p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications