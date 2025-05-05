Residential complex Residential complex with terrace and swimming pool, on the shores of the Dubai Water Canal, in the popular area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Modern apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The residential complex is a 17-storey building with terraces overlooking the city. The apartments are equipped with furniture and appliances. The complex has a separate floor with recreational facilities: swimming pools, playground, lounge areas.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Business Bay is the neighbourhood of choice for young professionals and entrepreneurs as well as tourists. A major financial centre of the Middle East has become a popular tourist location at the same time.

The project is 5 minutes from the metro station and Dubai Mall / Burj Khalifa. 8 minutes drive to Dubai Opera. 10 minutes drive to the Museum of the Future.

Business Bay is the third district by volume of new building transactions in Dubai. The total value of property sold here in 2023 increased by 17%.