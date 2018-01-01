  1. Realting.com
  Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

The project consists of villas and townhouses surrounded by numerous parks, green areas and community spaces. Located just off the Umm Suqeim Street freeway in Akoya, the development has excellent access to all areas of Dubai.

All residences have en-suite bathrooms, a separate office for work and a cozy living room.

The eco-friendly environment, high level of safety, spacious rooms and various amenities will provide the best atmosphere for children and their parents.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities of the project: air conditioning, movie theater, yoga studio, kindergarten, security, video surveillance, store, volleyball and basketball courts, polo and equestrian club.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Akoya O2 Oxygen Damac Shopping Mall - 3.6 km
  • School - 3 km
  • ATM 3.6 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 43.2 km
  • Pharmacy 3.6 km
  • Airport - 50 km
  • Al Qudra Native Planting 10 km
  • Sea - 33 km.
