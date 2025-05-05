Residential complex New premium residence Verdes by Haven with swimming pools, co-working areas and services, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Verdes by Haven is an exclusive premium residential complex by Aldar Properties, inspired by healthy living principles. They are not just apartments, but implementation of wellness and wellbeing concept. The project mutually complement modern apartments, naturality and quiet atmosphere. Every detail is thought out to provide the residents with well-balanced and healthy life. Verdes by Haven is a certified complex for Fitwel and LEED Gold Level standards - everything is created here to motivate you to lead a healthy and eco-friendly lifestyle. The complex is also equipped with innovative technologies, including: access control system, smart waste management, safety integrated system, and environmental monitoring. The wide variety of amenities includes modern co-working areas, outdoor gyms, around-the-clock cleaning services, landscaped parks, outdoor fitness areas, spa, and more. For families, there are kids' rooms and baby sitting services. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and duplexes with 2 bedrooms are available. There are 1,047 flats in the complex.
Features:
Instalments 60/40, reservation - 20%.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.Location and nearby infrastructure
Convenient location: easy access to every point of the city due to proximity to the roads E611 (Emirates Road) and D54 (Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road). Just a few minutes walk from the center of Dubai.