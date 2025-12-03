  1. Realting.com
  United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex Damac Hills 2 Hotel Edge by Rotana

Residential complex Damac Hills 2 Hotel Edge by Rotana

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$141,822
;
13
ID: 16372
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/03/2024

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Gym
  Elevator

Additionally

  House leased
  Online tour

About the complex

Русский Русский

Hotel apartments in DAMAC Hills 2 Edge by Rotana in the Damac Hills 2 area! Yield from 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! Fully furnished apartment! Stunning view of the green area! The complex is completed!

The apartments are equipped with the latest technology, work desks and balconies.

Infrastructure:
- Restaurants: City bar and deli, cafe with a relaxed atmosphere in all day and pool bar
- Bodylines Fitness and Wellness Club
- 2 outdoor temperature controlled swimming pools
- 4 meeting rooms

Location:
DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel Edge by Rotana is located in close proximity to Al Qudra Road and is one of the main advantages of the development. This location allows easy access to several of the emirate's most popular locations, such as Dubai Marina, Business Bay and Dubai International Airport, within approximately a 35-minute drive.

Availability of apartments will be provided upon request!
Call or write, we will answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Leisure

