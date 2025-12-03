Residential complex Damac Hills 2 Hotel Edge by Rotana

Hotel apartments in DAMAC Hills 2 Edge by Rotana in the Damac Hills 2 area! Yield from 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! Fully furnished apartment! Stunning view of the green area! The complex is completed!
The apartments are equipped with the latest technology, work desks and balconies.
Infrastructure:
- Restaurants: City bar and deli, cafe with a relaxed atmosphere in all day and pool bar
- Bodylines Fitness and Wellness Club
- 2 outdoor temperature controlled swimming pools
- 4 meeting rooms
Location:
DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel Edge by Rotana is located in close proximity to Al Qudra Road and is one of the main advantages of the development. This location allows easy access to several of the emirate's most popular locations, such as Dubai Marina, Business Bay and Dubai International Airport, within approximately a 35-minute drive.
Availability of apartments will be provided upon request!
Call or write, we will answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!