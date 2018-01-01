New apartments in the Skyline of Arjan residential complex, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE

The Skyline project will become a new dominant feature of the Arjan district, thanks to its scale, favorable location and unique infrastructure.

The complex of 4 towers is located in a quiet area for a comfortable life just 20 minutes drive from Dubai Marina. It is also a 20-minute drive from Burj Khalifa and a 10-minute drive from Dubai Hills Mall. The famous Miracle Garden and Butterfly Garden parks are within walking distance from the complex. Arjan is also home to several top international schools, including GEMS and Bloom.

Skyline will have literally everything you need for a comfortable life - sports, entertainment, child care, shopping and much more. Only the area of the Trade Gallery on the ground floor of the complex is more than 11,000 m2.

The complex will have studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, an open lounge area, a business center, a restaurant, a cinema, a golf simulator, spa and swimming pools, indoor and outdoor gyms, a kindergarten and a playground.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Arjan is a quiet area to live in 20 minutes drive away from Dubai Marina. The area has a competent development plan and is actively landscaped, there is a convenient access to the highway. Developed infrastructure for a comfortable life - international schools, kindergartens, medical centers, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, a large shopping and entertainment center Al Bashra Mall. The complex is within walking distance of the famous Miracle Garden and Butterfly Garden parks.