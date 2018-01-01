  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. New apartments in the Skyline of Arjan residential complex, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE

New apartments in the Skyline of Arjan residential complex, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€386,806
;
4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The Skyline project will become a new dominant feature of the Arjan district, thanks to its scale, favorable location and unique infrastructure.

The complex of 4 towers is located in a quiet area for a comfortable life just 20 minutes drive from Dubai Marina. It is also a 20-minute drive from Burj Khalifa and a 10-minute drive from Dubai Hills Mall. The famous Miracle Garden and Butterfly Garden parks are within walking distance from the complex. Arjan is also home to several top international schools, including GEMS and Bloom.

Skyline will have literally everything you need for a comfortable life - sports, entertainment, child care, shopping and much more. Only the area of the Trade Gallery on the ground floor of the complex is more than 11,000 m2.

The complex will have studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, an open lounge area, a business center, a restaurant, a cinema, a golf simulator, spa and swimming pools, indoor and outdoor gyms, a kindergarten and a playground.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Arjan is a quiet area to live in 20 minutes drive away from Dubai Marina. The area has a competent development plan and is actively landscaped, there is a convenient access to the highway. Developed infrastructure for a comfortable life - international schools, kindergartens, medical centers, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, a large shopping and entertainment center Al Bashra Mall. The complex is within walking distance of the famous Miracle Garden and Butterfly Garden parks.

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Nobles Tower | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,000,000
Residence Kvartira v gollivudskom stile
Dubai, UAE
from
€532,991
Apartment building 3BR | +Maid | Palm Gateway
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,46M
Residential complex Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€406,000
Residential complex Park Avenue
Dubai, UAE
from
€695,757
You are viewing
New apartments in the Skyline of Arjan residential complex, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€386,806
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Bab Al Bhar Yakout
Residential complex Bab Al Bhar Yakout
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
from
€289,457
Area 129–253 m²
2 properties 2
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Baba al Bahr – is a residential complex from Al Hamra Real Estate Development, consisting of more than 500 houses. The apartments are designed to create a cohesive, closed community with world-class amenities. The studio area starts from 40 sq.m, one-bedroom apartments occupy from 52 sq.m. The residential complex is located on Al Marjan Island, surrounded by the white sandy beaches of the Arabian Gulf. The apartments are oriented, first of all, for a comfortable stay for families with children. Each of the houses is equipped with a centralized air conditioning system, a complete set of kitchen furniture and wardrobes. The residence consists of three pyramidal buildings assembled into a single housing estate. The buildings are surrounded by gardens, green spaces and walkways, and a large outdoor pool is built in the center of the complex. This resort residential project includes studio apartments, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses. All apartments are equipped with balconies, terraces or outdoor areas with breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, Al Marjan Island and Ras al-Khaimah Beach. Infrastructure: - a communal pool and a children's playground; - a gate access control system with round-the-clock security; - pool bar and diner; - fitness center and gym; - thematic pools; - children's playground and game center; - private beach; - closed parking for 800 cars with round-the-clock security. Location: The complex is located on Al Marjan Island. In addition to residential apartments, there are 3 five-star hotels — Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Hilton by Double Tree and Marjan Island Resort and Spa. Bab Al Bahr is a 20-minute drive from Ras al-Khaimah International Airport and in close proximity to two other Dubai and Sharjah international airports. Why is it profitable to work with us? - 6 years of experience as a realtor, - more than 10 years of experience in the legal field; - safe legal support for the transaction; - all about the most profitable and comfortable projects of Dubai, honestly about minuses and pros, about the doubtfulness of the object; - saving your time; - there is no additional commission; - We will tell everything about life in Dubai. With us you will feel safe, because we have many years of experience in the legal field, and this is a guarantee of compliance with all the intricacies when registering real estate. Call or write in chat, we are always in touch and happy to answer all questions !!  
Residential complex Greenfield
Residential complex Greenfield
Dubai, UAE
from
€695,757
Area 122 m²
1 property 1
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. Apartment in the comfortable Greenfield complex in the Meydan City area! Facilities that will be available to residents of the complex include: beautiful landscaped gardens, retail stores, swimming pools, treadmills, restaurants, landscaped, landscaped courtyard, car park, children's playground, sauna, spa, gym. Location: Reserve Ras Al Khor - 10 minutes; Dubai Center - 15 minutes; Dubai Airport - 15 minutes; Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes; Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes. Payment Plan: 100% payment It is possible to show the apartment both personally and online. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Oceano
Residential complex Oceano
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
from
€490,879
Area 66–149 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. - Commission for our Customers 0% ( the commission is paid by the developer ); - Free real estate management; - Interest-free installment for up to 7 years; - Only experienced brokers; - Full transaction support; - Legal protection of the transaction; - Work experience over 15 years; - Assistance with obtaining residency and relocation; - Compensation of 50% of state duty; - Brokers in the Russian Federation, UAE, Georgia, Turkey, Thailand, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other countries; - We show the object in person or online; - A privileged partner of more than 50 developers around the world! Oceano — premium residential project from The Luxe Developers on Al Marjan Island in Ras al-Khaimah. The complex overlooking the Arabian Gulf will consist of two 17-story twin skyscrapers with glass facades and minimalist framing. There will be a cascading fountain at the entrance to Oceano. The complex — 206 residential units: apartments with 1 – 4 bedrooms, six two-level penthouses and two sky villas. Real Estate Area — from 66 square meters. m to 2,056 sq. m. Oceano futuristic interiors will integrate « smart » technology. The elite complex will have first-class amenities: - private beach; - pier; - SPA; - gym; - a pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf; - private lounge; - a cigar salon; - a pool with a terrace for relaxation; - outlets. Location: At Oceano, you can enjoy a spa lifestyle thanks to F&B establishments and luxury hotels that are within walking distance. Among them are — The Market, Neo Sky Bar, Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, etc. There is a ZOOM supermarket a few steps away. Social infrastructure facilities are located 10 minutes away: - RAK Medical Center Al Jazeera; - RAK Medical Center Al Hamra; - Al Hamra Mall; - Leptis Hypermarket Al Hamra; - RAK Academy — British School Al Hamra — BSH. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Realting.com
Go