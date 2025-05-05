  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex New Golf Point Residence with a golf course, a park and a swimming pool, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Golf Point Residence with a golf course, a park and a swimming pool, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$937,690
Media Media
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Golf Point is a residential project, situated in the prestigious area f Emaar South. Every day begins with unforgettable views of green hills of the golf course here. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. Abundant sunshine due to floor-to-ceiling windows creates really unique atmosphere, allowing to enjoy picturesque landscaped directly from your home. The interior aesthetics of modern kitchens and luxury bathrooms is a harmonious addition to the surrounding natural splendor.

The complex offers the ideal conditioning for proper rest and active life. Here, you'll find swimming pools for children and adults where you can enjoy sunny days, splash, swim and spend time with you loved ones. For those who prefer to stay in shape, there is a modern gym equipped with everything necessary for effective training. Moreover, the multifunctional room allows to go in for different sports and to hold fitness classes, that will meet the requirements of both juniors, and experienced sportsmen.

For the little ones, there is a safe playground, where children can have a good time, develop their physical skills, and communicate with age-mates.

Features:

  • swimming pool for children and adults
  • kids' playgrounds in the park
  • multipurpose room
  • equipped gym
  • sports courts
  • 18-hole golf court

Instalments (80/20):

10% - down payment

10% - October, 2024

10% - March, 2025

10% - August, 2025

10% - February, 2026

10% - September, 2026

10% - March, 2027

10% - September, 2027

20% - completion (4th quarter of 2028)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The location of the complex will provide you not only with silence and tranquility of country living, but also with access to all famous infrastructure, including:

  • Airport Maktoum Al – 7 minutes
  • Dubai City Expo – 10 minutes
  • Marina Dubai – 20 minutes
  • Dubai Downtown – 30 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ask all your questions
