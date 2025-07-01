  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Binghatti Moonlight – Modern Living in Al Jaddaf

Residential complex Binghatti Moonlight – Modern Living in Al Jaddaf

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$383,614
10
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 27065
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    24

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Binghatti Moonlight – Modern Living in Al Jaddaf.

Stylish Apartments Minutes from Downtown & Dubai Creek.

Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Completion: Q4 2026

Project Overview:

Binghatti Moonlight is a contemporary residential tower by Binghatti Developers, located in the strategically positioned district of Al Jaddaf, just minutes from Downtown Dubai, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai International Airport.

Designed with Binghatti’s signature façade elements, the project offers elegant layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private balconies, blending lifestyle comfort with strong investment value in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing central areas.

Sizes & Prices (approx. m²)

  • 1 Bedroom ~ 58 m² from 330.000€

  • 2 Bedroom ~ 76 m² from 440.000€

  • 3 Bedroom ~ 132 m² from 708.000€

Payment Plan: 20% on booking – 50% during construction – 30% on handover.
Estimated Handover: Q4 2026
Expected ROI: 7–8% depending on layout and rental strategy.

Key Features & Amenities:

  • Signature Binghatti architecture with gold-accented facade.

  • Spacious balconies with skyline or creek views.

  • Smart layouts with open kitchens and premium finishes.

  • Contemporary bathrooms & built-in wardrobes.

  • Infinity rooftop pool, modern gym, kid’s play area.

  • Elegant lobby, 24/7 security & concierge.

  • Covered parking and high-speed elevators.

Prime Location: Al Jaddaf – Central & Connected:

  • 10 mins to Downtown Dubai / Burj Khalifa / Dubai Mall

  • 5 mins to Dubai Creek & Al Jaddaf Waterfront

  • 2 mins to Metro Station (Green Line)

  • 10 mins to Dubai International Airport (DXB)

  • Close to: hospitals, international schools, hotels, cafés.

Perfect for:

  • Investors looking for strong yields in a central location.

  • End-users seeking a modern home close to the city center.

  • Young professionals & expats who want connectivity & convenience.

  • Buyers interested in stylish, well-priced apartments with growth potential.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

