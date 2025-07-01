Residential complex Binghatti Moonlight – Modern Living in Al Jaddaf

Binghatti Moonlight – Modern Living in Al Jaddaf.

Stylish Apartments Minutes from Downtown & Dubai Creek.

Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Completion: Q4 2026

Project Overview:

Binghatti Moonlight is a contemporary residential tower by Binghatti Developers, located in the strategically positioned district of Al Jaddaf, just minutes from Downtown Dubai, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai International Airport.

Designed with Binghatti’s signature façade elements, the project offers elegant layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private balconies, blending lifestyle comfort with strong investment value in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing central areas.

Sizes & Prices (approx. m²)

1 Bedroom ~ 58 m² from 330.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 76 m² from 440.000€

3 Bedroom ~ 132 m² from 708.000€

Payment Plan: 20% on booking – 50% during construction – 30% on handover.

Estimated Handover: Q4 2026

Expected ROI: 7–8% depending on layout and rental strategy.

Key Features & Amenities:

Signature Binghatti architecture with gold-accented facade.

Spacious balconies with skyline or creek views.

Smart layouts with open kitchens and premium finishes.

Contemporary bathrooms & built-in wardrobes.

Infinity rooftop pool , modern gym, kid’s play area.

Elegant lobby, 24/7 security & concierge.

Covered parking and high-speed elevators.

Prime Location: Al Jaddaf – Central & Connected:

10 mins to Downtown Dubai / Burj Khalifa / Dubai Mall

5 mins to Dubai Creek & Al Jaddaf Waterfront

2 mins to Metro Station (Green Line)

10 mins to Dubai International Airport (DXB)

Close to: hospitals, international schools, hotels, cafés.

Perfect for: