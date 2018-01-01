Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!
Urbana 3 - the third phase of the large residential complex Urbana, offers apartments with two and three bedrooms in townhouses. The apartments have spacious living rooms and open kitchens with high-quality modern finishes, large balconies and terraces, private gardens and courtyards. All apartments are sold with quality clean decoration. Urbana provides everything for a full life: parks with recreation areas, swimming pools, playgrounds, shopping centers with restaurants, shops, boutiques and entertainment venues, parking and much more.
Infrastructure:
- Well-maintained landscaped territory;
- Great landscape design;
- Park areas with alleys and water bodies;
- 18-hole golf course;
- Pools with areas for tanning and recreation;
- Medical facilities;
- Shopping centers;
- Restaurants and bars;
- Beauty salons;
- Spa centers;
- Fitness centers;
- School / kindergarten;
- Supermarkets;
- Tennis courts;
- Children's playgrounds;
- Car parking;
- Security and video surveillance.
Location:
- Close to bus stops;
- Close to shopping centers;
- Close to the airport;
- Close to school;
- Near the golf course.
Economic attractiveness:
- Commission 0%;
- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;
- Return on investment from 7%;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- A safe deal.
Plus working with us:
- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai.
- We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying.
- We work without a commission.

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio, located in Arjan, known as Dolce Vita by Vincitore Real Estate Development.
Key Highlights;
Experience the Royal Italian lifestyle at Arjan, Dubailand
Seamless connectivity & easy access via major highways
World-class development with style architecture & design
Attractive & flexible payment plan options are available at ease
World of amenities in every range of sports & entertainment
Amenities & Facilities;
Studio
1 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 461 Sqft
Balcony / Terrace
Open Kitchen
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Gym
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Dining & Retail outlet
Restaurant & Cafe
Health Care Centre
Kid’s play area
Supermarket & Shopping area
Garden
Spa & Sauna room
Community Hall
Hospital area
School & Institute
Sports court
Fitness centre
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
We offer apartments with private swimming pools and a panoramic view of the city.
The Italian-style residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, a basketball court, a barbecue area, a jogging track, an outdoor lounge area, gyms.
Completion - March, 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Nursery school - 3-5 minutes
Golf clubs - 10-15 minutes
British school - 10-15 minutes
Dubai Marina - 15-20 minutes
Jumeirah Beach - 15-20 minutes
Downtown Dubai - 15-20 minutes
Dubai Mall - 15-20 minutes
Burj Khalifa - 15-20 minutes