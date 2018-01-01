  1. Realting.com
  Portofino Hotel — luxury beachfront residence by Kleindienst in the area of The World Islands, Dubai

Portofino Hotel — luxury beachfront residence by Kleindienst in the area of The World Islands, Dubai

Dubai, UAE
from
€910,838
;
10
About the complex

We offer apartments with a view of the sea.

The residence features an access to the beach, shops, swimming pools, a games room, a yoga area, landscaped gardens.

Completion - 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Double glazing
  • Solar water heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Jumeirah - 30 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 45 minutes
  • International airport - 50 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 40 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Portofino Hotel — luxury beachfront residence by Kleindienst in the area of The World Islands, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€910,838
