Dubai, UAE

from €298,861

113 m² 1

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Urbana 3 - the third phase of the large residential complex Urbana, offers apartments with two and three bedrooms in townhouses. The apartments have spacious living rooms and open kitchens with high-quality modern finishes, large balconies and terraces, private gardens and courtyards. All apartments are sold with quality clean decoration. Urbana provides everything for a full life: parks with recreation areas, swimming pools, playgrounds, shopping centers with restaurants, shops, boutiques and entertainment venues, parking and much more. Infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory; - Great landscape design; - Park areas with alleys and water bodies; - 18-hole golf course; - Pools with areas for tanning and recreation; - Medical facilities; - Shopping centers; - Restaurants and bars; - Beauty salons; - Spa centers; - Fitness centers; - School / kindergarten; - Supermarkets; - Tennis courts; - Children's playgrounds; - Car parking; - Security and video surveillance. Location: - Close to bus stops; - Close to shopping centers; - Close to the airport; - Close to school; - Near the golf course. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!