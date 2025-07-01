  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Design-Led Apartments with Elevated Comfort and Smart Value / Deca Avana Residences

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$199
20
ID: 26795
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Deca Avana Residences – Inspired Boutique Living in JVC.

Design-Led Apartments with Elevated Comfort and Smart Value.

Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q4 2027.

Project Highlights:

Deca Avana Residences is a new mid-rise residential building developed by Deca Properties, situated in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) — one of Dubai’s most popular residential hubs for short-term and long-term rentals.

Designed with a focus on modern aesthetics, smart layouts, and affordability, Deca Avana is ideal for young professionals, first-time buyers, and rental investors. The building features a striking façade, premium interiors, and a full suite of amenities for community-style living.

Prices & Sizes:

  • Studios ~ 34 m² from 170.000€ 

  • 1 Bedroom ~ 59 m² from 255.000€

  • 2 Bedroom ~ 100 m² from 380.000€

Handover: Q4 2027
Payment Plan: 20% down • 40% during construction • 40% on handover.
Expected ROI: 7%–9% (ideal for Airbnb and long-term rental).

Key Features:

  • Modern kitchens with built-in appliances.

  • Open-plan living areas with large balconies.

  • Smart home systems (select units).

  • Ensuite bedrooms + guest bathrooms.

  • Optional furniture packages.

Building Amenities:

  • Rooftop swimming pool & sun deck.

  • Gym & wellness area.

  • Kids' play zone.

  • Lobby lounge & 24/7 concierge.

  • Nearby retail, groceries & cafés.

  • Covered parking & EV charging.

Location – JVC, Dubai

  • 5 min to Circle Mall

  • 10 min to Dubai Hills Mall & Al Khail Road

  • 15 min to Marina, JBR & Downtown

  • Surrounded by parks, schools, clinics, and fitness centers

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

