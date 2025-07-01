Residential complex Design-Led Apartments with Elevated Comfort and Smart Value / Deca Avana Residences

Deca Avana Residences – Inspired Boutique Living in JVC.

Design-Led Apartments with Elevated Comfort and Smart Value.

Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q4 2027.

Project Highlights:

Deca Avana Residences is a new mid-rise residential building developed by Deca Properties, situated in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) — one of Dubai’s most popular residential hubs for short-term and long-term rentals.

Designed with a focus on modern aesthetics, smart layouts, and affordability, Deca Avana is ideal for young professionals, first-time buyers, and rental investors. The building features a striking façade, premium interiors, and a full suite of amenities for community-style living.

Prices & Sizes:

Studios ~ 34 m² from 170.000€

1 Bedroom ~ 59 m² from 255.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 100 m² from 380.000€

Handover: Q4 2027

Payment Plan: 20% down • 40% during construction • 40% on handover.

Expected ROI: 7%–9% (ideal for Airbnb and long-term rental).

Key Features:

Modern kitchens with built-in appliances.

Open-plan living areas with large balconies.

Smart home systems (select units).

Ensuite bedrooms + guest bathrooms.

Optional furniture packages.

Building Amenities:

Rooftop swimming pool & sun deck.

Gym & wellness area.

Kids' play zone.

Lobby lounge & 24/7 concierge.

Nearby retail, groceries & cafés.

Covered parking & EV charging.

Location – JVC, Dubai