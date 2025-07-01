Residential complex Design-Led Apartments with Elevated Comfort and Smart Value / Deca Avana Residences

Deca Avana Residences – Inspired Boutique Living in JVC.
Design-Led Apartments with Elevated Comfort and Smart Value.
Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q4 2027.
Project Highlights:
Deca Avana Residences is a new mid-rise residential building developed by Deca Properties, situated in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) — one of Dubai’s most popular residential hubs for short-term and long-term rentals.
Designed with a focus on modern aesthetics, smart layouts, and affordability, Deca Avana is ideal for young professionals, first-time buyers, and rental investors. The building features a striking façade, premium interiors, and a full suite of amenities for community-style living.
Prices & Sizes:
Studios ~ 34 m² from 170.000€
1 Bedroom ~ 59 m² from 255.000€
2 Bedroom ~ 100 m² from 380.000€
Handover: Q4 2027
Payment Plan: 20% down • 40% during construction • 40% on handover.
Expected ROI: 7%–9% (ideal for Airbnb and long-term rental).
Key Features:
Modern kitchens with built-in appliances.
Open-plan living areas with large balconies.
Smart home systems (select units).
Ensuite bedrooms + guest bathrooms.
Optional furniture packages.
Building Amenities:
Rooftop swimming pool & sun deck.
Gym & wellness area.
Kids' play zone.
Lobby lounge & 24/7 concierge.
Nearby retail, groceries & cafés.
Covered parking & EV charging.
Location – JVC, Dubai
5 min to Circle Mall
10 min to Dubai Hills Mall & Al Khail Road
15 min to Marina, JBR & Downtown
Surrounded by parks, schools, clinics, and fitness centers