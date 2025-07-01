Residential complex Floarea Oasis – Smart, Modern Living in the Dubailand Residence Complex

Floarea Oasis – Smart, Modern Living in the Dubailand Residence Complex:
Affordable Studios to 2‑Bed Apartments with Resort Lifestyle Amenities.
Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q4 2028.
Project Overview:
Floarea Oasis by Mashriq Elite Developments is a stylish 10-storey residential project in DLRC, Dubailand. Combining contemporary design, high-end finishes, and curated amenities, it appeals to both homeowners and investors looking for value and lifestyle potential.
Prices & Sizes
Studios ~ 39 m² from 145.000€
1 Bedroom ~ 76 m² from 220.000€
2 Bedroom ~ 115 m² from 325.000€
Payment Plan:** 50% during construction, 50% on handover
Estimated Handover: Q4 / 2028.
Amenities & Lifestyle Features:
Temperature-controlled Infinity Pool and Rooftop Clubhouse.
Fully equipped Gym, Yoga & Meditation decks.
Children’s splash pad, splash pool, and kid’s play area.
BBQ corner, meeting lounge, EV charging, rooftop gardens.
Multi-use hall, landscaped areas, concierge and 24/7 security.
Location – DLRC, Dubailand:
~15 min drive to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa
~20 min to DXB Airport, 10 min to silicon oasis/Global Village
Direct access via E66 (Al Ain Road) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
Perfect For:
Investors seeking strong ROI and growing area exposure.
End-users looking for modern design at affordable price points.
Young professionals and families valuing amenities + connectivity.
Buyers with long-term vision; completion in late 2028 suits planned entry.