  3. Residential complex Floarea Oasis – Smart, Modern Living in the Dubailand Residence Complex

Residential complex Floarea Oasis – Smart, Modern Living in the Dubailand Residence Complex

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$170,600
BTC
2.0292492
ETH
106.3616281
USDT
168 669.2603157
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
17
ID: 27170
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Floarea Oasis – Smart, Modern Living in the Dubailand Residence Complex:

Affordable Studios to 2‑Bed Apartments with Resort Lifestyle Amenities.

Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q4 2028.

Project Overview:

Floarea Oasis by Mashriq Elite Developments is a stylish 10-storey residential project in DLRC, Dubailand. Combining contemporary design, high-end finishes, and curated amenities, it appeals to both homeowners and investors looking for value and lifestyle potential.

Prices & Sizes

  • Studios ~ 39 m² from 145.000€

  • 1 Bedroom ~ 76 m² from 220.000€

  •  2 Bedroom ~ 115 m² from 325.000€

Payment Plan:** 50% during construction, 50% on handover
Estimated Handover: Q4 / 2028.

Amenities & Lifestyle Features:

  • Temperature-controlled Infinity Pool and Rooftop Clubhouse.

  • Fully equipped Gym, Yoga & Meditation decks.

  • Children’s splash pad, splash pool, and kid’s play area.

  • BBQ corner, meeting lounge, EV charging, rooftop gardens.

  • Multi-use hall, landscaped areas, concierge and 24/7 security.

Location – DLRC, Dubailand:

  • ~15 min drive to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa

  • ~20 min to DXB Airport, 10 min to silicon oasis/Global Village

  • Direct access via E66 (Al Ain Road) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Perfect For:

  • Investors seeking strong ROI and growing area exposure.

  • End-users looking for modern design at affordable price points.

  • Young professionals and families valuing amenities + connectivity.

  • Buyers with long-term vision; completion in late 2028 suits planned entry.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex Floarea Oasis – Smart, Modern Living in the Dubailand Residence Complex
