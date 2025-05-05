Residential complex Apartments in the new Marina Cove residence with a swimming pool 2 minutes from the waterfront in Dubai Marina area, Dubai

  1. Realting.com
Apartments in the new Marina Cove residence with a swimming pool 2 minutes from the waterfront in Dubai Marina area, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,25M
18/05/2025
$1,25M
17/05/2025
$1,25M
16/05/2025
$1,25M
14/05/2025
$1,26M
13/05/2025
$1,24M
11/05/2025
$1,24M
10/05/2025
$1,24M
09/05/2025
$1,23M
08/05/2025
$1,23M
07/05/2025
$1,23M
14/04/2025
$1,23M
13/04/2025
$1,23M
12/04/2025
$1,23M
11/04/2025
$1,26M
10/04/2025
$1,27M
09/04/2025
$1,27M
08/04/2025
$1,27M
06/04/2025
$1,27M
05/04/2025
$1,26M
04/04/2025
$1,28M
;
8
Media Media
ID: 22385
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2397964
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    DAMAC Properties (~ 600 m)
  • Metro
    Jumeirah Lakes Towers (~ 900 m)

About the complex

We offer you the unique opportunity to become a part of one of the most desirable residential projects. Marina Cove is a harmony with dynamic urban life and tranquility. In Marina Cove, you're waited by breathtaking panoramic views, which will become the ideal backdrop for your everyday life. The picturesque promenade, floating cafes and restaurants, and also vibrant social life in close proximity to your home ensure bright and active lifestyle. A wide range of spacious apartments with 1-4 bedrooms is designed with a focus on luxury, comfort and functionality. Every accommodation is designed for maximum use of natural light, creating cozy atmosphere.

You can relax by the pool, spend time with children in the specially equipped area, make barbecue with friends at the beautiful terrace with a panoramic view. There is everything necessary for active and healthy lifestyle here: a modern fitness center and an outdoor gym area.

Amenities:

  • equipped gym
  • kids' playground
  • swimming pool
  • barbecue area
  • garden
  • sports ground

Payment plan (80/20):

10% - down payment

10% - December, 2024

10% - May, 2025

10% - October, 2025

5% - March, 2026

10% - November, 2026

10% - September, 2027

10% - March, 2028

5% - September, 2028

20% - completion (4Q 2029)

Facilities and equipment in the house

Appliances, bathrooms

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Marina is one of the most attractive and prestigious areas of Dubai, which offers numerous advantages for its residents and tourists. The area is famous for its wonderful promenade, where yo can walk along the water, enjoy picturesque views of the yachts and modern architecture. Different restaurants, cafes and shops make this area the ideal place for life and vacation. Moreover, the area offers access to high-class beaches, allowing to enjoy sunny days and sea entertainment. The infrastructure of the area is well developed: there are schools, sports complexes and medical facilities here. Yacht rent or just walk along the promenade - you are free in your choice. In the evening, the area turns into one of the most bright and lively centers of nightlife in Dubai with roof-top restaurants and bars. Dubai Marina Mall is just two minutes walk away from Marina Cove - it's your ideal center for shopping and relaxation.

  • Dubai Marina Mall – 2 minutes
  • Marina Promenade – 2 minutes
  • Pier 7 - 2 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

