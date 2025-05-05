  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New Hatimi Residences with a swimming pool and wellness clubs, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Hatimi Residences with a swimming pool and wellness clubs, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,69M
18/05/2025
$1,71M
17/05/2025
$1,70M
16/05/2025
$1,70M
14/05/2025
$1,77M
13/05/2025
$1,75M
11/05/2025
$1,75M
10/05/2025
$1,76M
09/05/2025
$1,74M
08/05/2025
$1,73M
07/05/2025
$1,74M
14/04/2025
$1,73M
13/04/2025
$1,73M
12/04/2025
$1,74M
11/04/2025
$1,78M
10/04/2025
$1,79M
09/04/2025
$1,80M
08/04/2025
$1,79M
06/04/2025
$1,80M
05/04/2025
$1,78M
04/04/2025
$1,80M
;
13
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22555
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2410992
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Hatimi Residences is the unique residential complex in the prestigious suburb of the central island of Dubai Islands. The complex overlooks the gleamy waters of Arabian Gulf, opening a panoramic view of the sea and creating the tranquil and private space near the vibrant life of the city. The project focuses on the modern solutions for eco-friendly and stable lifestyle and health. The spacious residences combine advanced technologies with the high level of comfort, creating the environment, where comfort sits side by side with environmental performance.

The innovation air cleaning system Airocide, developed by NASA, provides the residents of Hatimi Residences with fresh air in every room. The technology uses photocatalytic oxidation for clearance of bacteria, viruses, and other organic particles, making the atmosphere at home safe and clean.

Moreover, the project features Greenhouse Cafe, where a hydroponic system is used for fresh groceries growth, providing the residents with quality ingredients for health support.

Amenities:

  • indoor and outdoor wellness clubs, relevant to your lifestyle
  • greenhouse with hydroponics
  • lounge area and cafe for relaxed evenings
  • infinity pool with panoramic views
  • kids' playground
  • outdoor yoga and aerobics
  • aqua gym
  • soothing koi pond

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan

Option 1. 30/70

Option 2. 50/50

Facilities and equipment in the house

Fully furnished (BOSCH), smart home

Location and nearby infrastructure

Hatimi Residences is a part of Dubai Islands - the magnificent project, including five islands with numerous exclusive amenities. The residents of the complex can enjoy an access to country clubs, yacht marinas, beaches, different sports facilities.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex Dezire with a swimming pool and green areas, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$269,903
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses near the airport in Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$964,898
Residential complex Cote d Azur Hotel
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,04M
Residential complex Maya 5
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$265,205
Residential complex Elitz 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$178,082
You are viewing
Residential complex New Hatimi Residences with a swimming pool and wellness clubs, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,69M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex BURJ BINGHATTI JACOB&CO RESIDENCES
Residential complex BURJ BINGHATTI JACOB&CO RESIDENCES
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,23M
Area 303–2 087 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Prepare to be stunned by the opulence of Burj Binghatti Jacob&Co Residences, the epitome of luxury living. Designed in collaboration with the renowned Master Jeweler and Watchmaker, Jacob&Co, this iconic skyscraper is poised to make history by breaking the world record as the Tallest Branded…
Agency
Easy Life Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Ellington House IV
Residential complex Ellington House IV
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$604,610
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Apartments for living and investment in Ellington House IV (ROI - 10%)! We will provide an investor catalog! The apartment has a fully furnished kitchen! Interest-free installment plan! Due date - 4 quarters. 2025 Infrastructure: landscaped green garden, swimming pool with lounge area for …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Q Gardens Lofts — new residence by AYS with a swimming pool and a cinema in JVC, Dubai
Residential complex Q Gardens Lofts — new residence by AYS with a swimming pool and a cinema in JVC, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$914,089
The residence features a roof-top swimming pool, a barbecue area, a cinema, a gym, a games room, a kids' playground. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Appliances (gas cooktop, built-in dishwasher, fridge/freezer, hood) Marble countertops LED lighting …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications