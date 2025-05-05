Residential complex New Hatimi Residences with a swimming pool and wellness clubs, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Hatimi Residences is the unique residential complex in the prestigious suburb of the central island of Dubai Islands. The complex overlooks the gleamy waters of Arabian Gulf, opening a panoramic view of the sea and creating the tranquil and private space near the vibrant life of the city. The project focuses on the modern solutions for eco-friendly and stable lifestyle and health. The spacious residences combine advanced technologies with the high level of comfort, creating the environment, where comfort sits side by side with environmental performance.

The innovation air cleaning system Airocide, developed by NASA, provides the residents of Hatimi Residences with fresh air in every room. The technology uses photocatalytic oxidation for clearance of bacteria, viruses, and other organic particles, making the atmosphere at home safe and clean.

Moreover, the project features Greenhouse Cafe, where a hydroponic system is used for fresh groceries growth, providing the residents with quality ingredients for health support.

Amenities:

indoor and outdoor wellness clubs, relevant to your lifestyle

greenhouse with hydroponics

lounge area and cafe for relaxed evenings

infinity pool with panoramic views

kids' playground

outdoor yoga and aerobics

aqua gym

soothing koi pond

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan

Option 1. 30/70

Option 2. 50/50

Facilities and equipment in the house

Fully furnished (BOSCH), smart home

Location and nearby infrastructure

Hatimi Residences is a part of Dubai Islands - the magnificent project, including five islands with numerous exclusive amenities. The residents of the complex can enjoy an access to country clubs, yacht marinas, beaches, different sports facilities.