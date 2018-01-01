  1. Realting.com
  Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai

Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai

About the complex

We offer spacious apartments with different layouts (one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 2 exclusive penthouses).

The residence features a private landscaped park and a panoramic view of Central Park, tennis courts and swimming pools, a gym, a spa center, a parking.

Completion - July, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai.

  • Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes (3 km)
  • Sea - 3.1 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes (15 km)
