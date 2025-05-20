  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New project Akala Hotel & Residences with a swimming pool, parks and lounge areas, DIFC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New project Akala Hotel & Residences with a swimming pool, parks and lounge areas, DIFC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,03M
;
20
ID: 26197
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2455448
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 28/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall (~ 1000 m)
  • Metro
    Financial Centre (~ 500 m)

About the complex

Akala Hotel & Residences is an embodiment of modern luxury and high status in the heart of Dubai business center. Located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) - one of the most prestigious and financially important areas of the city, the complex is a 50-storey tower with 400 luxury residences. You can choose the ideal option among stylish apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, as well as refined penthouses with 5 bedrooms, offering panoramic views of the iconic landmarks of Dubai, including Burj Khalifa.

Residents of the complex can enjoy premium infrastructure, created for active and balanced life. Nothing is left to accident here: an infinity pool, a modern gym, a yoga room and a multifunctional event room. Sports and natural beauty fans will appreciate bike and jogging tracks, parks, lounge areas, as well as a specially equipped lawn, where you can hold events or just spend time with your loved ones. For families, there are kids' playgrounds, and the atmosphere of the whole complex promotes harmony and recreation from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • bike and jogging tracks
  • equipped lawn for events
  • modern gym
  • multifunctional room
  • kids' playground
  • parks and lounge areas

Completion - 4th quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Museum of the Future, Dubai Mall, World Trade Center, Zabeel Park, Dubai Frame, as well as Dubai International Airport are just a few minutes away.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Show contacts
