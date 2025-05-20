Residential complex New project Akala Hotel & Residences with a swimming pool, parks and lounge areas, DIFC, Dubai, UAE

Akala Hotel & Residences is an embodiment of modern luxury and high status in the heart of Dubai business center. Located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) - one of the most prestigious and financially important areas of the city, the complex is a 50-storey tower with 400 luxury residences. You can choose the ideal option among stylish apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, as well as refined penthouses with 5 bedrooms, offering panoramic views of the iconic landmarks of Dubai, including Burj Khalifa.

Residents of the complex can enjoy premium infrastructure, created for active and balanced life. Nothing is left to accident here: an infinity pool, a modern gym, a yoga room and a multifunctional event room. Sports and natural beauty fans will appreciate bike and jogging tracks, parks, lounge areas, as well as a specially equipped lawn, where you can hold events or just spend time with your loved ones. For families, there are kids' playgrounds, and the atmosphere of the whole complex promotes harmony and recreation from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Amenities:

swimming pool

bike and jogging tracks

equipped lawn for events

modern gym

multifunctional room

kids' playground

parks and lounge areas

Completion - 4th quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Museum of the Future, Dubai Mall, World Trade Center, Zabeel Park, Dubai Frame, as well as Dubai International Airport are just a few minutes away.